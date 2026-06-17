Great Nicobar’s Crown Jewel Forest Under Threat: Why This Paradise Must Be Protected

The settlement of mainland Indians on the island has led to the depletion of a 35-km long strip of forest along the southern coast. The ‘holistic project’ is threatening to alter more than 200 km of coastline. Although about 85 per cent of Great Nicobar is designated as biosphere reserve, which includes national parks and more, this is inadequate. The national parks protect only the central portions and less than 15 per cent of the coastal area of Great Nicobar. On islands, the first habitat to be destroyed under biotic pressure is the coastal forest. The southern tip of Great Nicobar, which is unprotected, has the largest uninhabited flat coastal forest and harbours large populations of endemic species.