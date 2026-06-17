Geo-strategic Necessity, says Tuhin A Sinha

Equally important is the protection of the island’s indigenous communities. The Shompen and Nicobarese tribes are an invaluable part of India’s civilisational and cultural heritage. Their rights, traditions and way of life must remain fully safeguarded. The project framework recognises this responsibility and incorporates measures aimed to protect tribal habitats and minimise interference with traditional lifestyles. Development cannot come at the cost of indigenous dignity, and there is both a constitutional and moral obligation to ensure that these communities remain secure, protected and empowered. A confident nation is one that advances strategically while preserving its cultural and human heritage.