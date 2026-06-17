The Environmental Cost is Unimaginable, says Debi Goenka

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The entire process of environmental, CRZ, forests and wildlife clearances has been completely subverted. Hiding behind the fig leaf of ‘strategic’, vital information about the adverse impacts of the project has been concealed.Given the fact that there is already a defence establishment on Great Nicobar Island, there is no justification at all for claiming that a gas-based thermal power plant, a commercial port, a commercial airport and a township have strategic implications. In fact, these activities will actually open up the Great Nicobar island to foreign ships, foreign aircraft and foreigners.

The role of the National Green Tribunal [NGT] has been particularly condemnable; they have completely failed to do their job. Environmental courts are meant to protect ecosystems, not weigh strategic considerations, and they will go down in history as abject failures. Dismissing an application without hearing the applicants is unheard of, but this is exactly what a Bench comprising six judges has done to the application filed by the Conservation Action Trust.