Sibaji Pratim Basu Interview on Political Defections: 'Today, Power, Not Ideology, Drives Politics'

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In recent years, the BJP has adopted a different strategy to strengthen itself and weaken the Opposition. It allows the party to avoid both tarnishing its image as ‘a party with a difference’ and creating resentment among its longstanding party workers and representatives, which could trigger internal rebellion.

Instead, the BJP has encouraged elected members of opposition parties either to split their parties and assume new registered identities, as it happened in Maharashtra, or to form a majority-supported bloc within the original party, as is being attempted in West Bengal. In the latter case, the Speaker may recognise the majority bloc as the original party and its leader as the Leader of the Opposition.

Of course, the West Bengal case may still be challenged in the high court or the Supreme Court, which could even order the disqualification of legislators. However, the Speaker has considerable discretion over the timing of such decisions and may use legislative business to test which faction commands the majority within the principal opposition party.

In the case of the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members, the BJP is taking advantage of an exception under the anti-defection law. If at least two-thirds of the legislators in the original legislature party agree to merge with another recognised political party, in this case, the NCPI [Nationalist Citizens Party of India], their membership cannot be disqualified [under the Tenth Schedule]. In practical terms, there is also no legal bar preventing the merged party from supporting the NDA.