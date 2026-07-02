Ideology, Power and the BJP’s Pursuit of a Two-Thirds Majority

The Opposition’s resistance was rooted in arithmetic as much as principle. States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which stand to lose the most seats under a population-based reallocation of seats in Parliament, are precisely the states where the BJP has historically struggled to gain a foothold. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the charge against the Bill, alleged that it had nothing to do with empowering women and was instead an attempt to change the country’s electoral map using women as cover. The rare unity of the Opposition on the floor of the House laid bare a hard truth. Governing 22 states and Union Territories as part of the NDA and representing more than 70 per cent of India’s electorate counts for little when the Constitution demands more than a simple majority.