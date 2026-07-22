Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt Offers NEET-UG Debate, Rijiju Says Opposition Should Not Block Discussion

Soon after the Lok Sabha reassembled following an earlier adjournment, Speaker Om Birla asked Rijiju to make a statement on the government's position. Before he could do so, Congress leader K C Venugopal reiterated the Opposition's demand that Pradhan resign over the handling of the controversy. Rijiju then informed the House that the government was willing to hold a discussion on the alleged paper leak and suggested that the Speaker convene a meeting of floor leaders to decide the procedural rule under which the debate would be held, as well as its timing and duration. Amid continued sloganeering, the House was adjourned again.