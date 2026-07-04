Parliament Monsoon Session From July 20; Women's Quota Bill, Operation Sindoor Row Likely To Dominate

Parliament's Monsoon Session will be held from July 20 to August 13.
Government may push the Women's Reservation implementation bill during the session.
Congress has moved a privilege motion against Rajnath Singh over Operation Sindoor remarks.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.
In a post on X, Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government's recommendation to summon both Houses of Parliament for the session.
"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.
The upcoming session is expected to witness key legislative business as well as political confrontations between the government and the Opposition.
Government Likely To Push Women's Reservation Bill Again
One of the major pieces of legislation expected to return to Parliament is the Constitution amendment bill linked to implementing the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
The proposed amendment seeks a uniform 50% increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to operationalise the women's reservation law, According to Economic Times.
Opposition Set To Raise Privilege Motion Against Rajnath Singh
The Opposition is also expected to press the issue of privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his remarks in Parliament regarding casualties during Operation Sindoor.
Congress MP K C Venugopal had submitted a privilege motion to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
The Congress has alleged that Singh misled Parliament by stating that no Indian soldiers were killed during Operation Sindoor, despite the government later publicly naming six military personnel who lost their lives in the conflict.
In his letter to the Speaker, Venugopal referred to Singh's statement made during a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
"On July 28, 2025, during the discussion on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, the Minister of Defence stated as follows," Venugopal said.
The Congress leader noted that the government subsequently inscribed the names of five Indian Army personnel and one Indian Air Force officer at the National War Memorial in Delhi, marking the first official public disclosure of those killed.
"The aforementioned position clearly indicates that the Minister of Defence stating on the floor of the House that there had been no casualties during Operation Sindoor was clearly misleading and incorrect. It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information by a Minister on the Floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," Venugopal said.
Defence Ministry Has Rejected Allegations
The Ministry of Defence has rejected the Opposition's charge, saying Singh's remarks were taken out of context.
According to the ministry, social media posts had "selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the defence minister claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor".
During his Lok Sabha speech on July 28, 2025, Singh had said:
"If you want to raise a question, then ask whether any of our brave soldiers were harmed in this operation. The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed," Singh said.
The defence minister also dismissed Opposition questions on military aircraft losses, arguing that such issues did "not adequately represent our national sentiments." He maintained that the focus should remain on the success of the operation, saying the armed forces halted military action only after achieving all politico-military objectives.
Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian armed forces on the night of May 6-7, 2025, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly civilians. Hostilities ended on May 10, 2025, after India accepted Pakistan's request for a ceasefire. The government has maintained that the operation remains paused rather than concluded.