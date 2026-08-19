Unnati Hooda Kicks Off Badminton World Championships 2026 Campaign With Hard-Fought Straight Games Victory
India's 18-year-old prodigy Unnati Hooda kicked off her debut BWF World Championships campaign with a hard-fought straight-games victory over Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar in the women's singles Round of 64. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, Hooda overcame tricky court conditions and a tense opening battle. The first game saw a tight, neck-and-neck contest where Thuzar held a game point before Hooda showed great composure, saving it with a sharp smash and executing key tactical plays to edge it 22-20. Carrying the momentum into the second game, the young Indian player cleaned up her unforced errors, upped her attacking tempo, and comfortably closed out the set 21-16. Winning the match in 40 minutes, Hooda successfully advanced to the Round of 32.
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