Sherfane Rutherford’s dismissal sparks controversy after he is given out caught behind
UltraEdge shows a spike, but Rutherford remains unconvinced by the decision
The wicket proves crucial as Naman Dhir breaks West Indies’ momentum at 206/3
Sherfane Rutherford’s dismissal became a major talking point during the third ODI between India and West Indies in New Chandigarh, with the West Indies batter visibly unhappy after being given out.
What initially appeared to be a routine wicket quickly turned into a lengthy discussion as Rutherford questioned the decision and exchanged words with the umpires.
Rutherford Unhappy After Review
Rutherford was batting on 24 off 25 balls when Naman Dhir produced the breakthrough for India. The West Indies batter attempted to play the delivery but the ball appeared to pass close to the bat before Rahul completed the catch behind the stumps. The on-field decision was out, prompting Rutherford to challenge the call.
The review brought UltraEdge into play, and the technology showed a spike as the ball passed the bat. On that basis, the decision was upheld and Rutherford had to walk back. However, the West Indies batter did not appear convinced by what he had seen and was visibly frustrated with the outcome.
The dismissal came at a crucial stage of the chase. Rutherford had joined Shai Hope after Amir Jangoo’s run-out and had begun providing useful support to the West Indies captain. His departure for 24 left West Indies 206/3 after 30 overs, with Hope still unbeaten and just six runs short of his century.
Decision Adds Another Twist to Chase
The controversy quickly spread beyond the field, with viewers also questioning whether the spike on UltraEdge necessarily proved that the ball had touched Rutherford’s bat. Some reactions argued that there appeared to be a gap between the bat and ball, while others pointed to possible contact with the pad as an explanation for the spike.
That uncertainty made the dismissal particularly contentious because West Indies were still firmly in the contest. India had posted a formidable 351/7 after KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129, but Hope and Jangoo had rebuilt the innings impressively before Jangoo was run out for 67. Hope then continued the charge, eventually reaching his 21st ODI century.
For India, Dhir’s wicket was precisely the kind of breakthrough they needed after West Indies had built momentum. For Rutherford and the visitors, however, the manner of his dismissal left a bitter taste.
The incident also underlined the fine margins involved in a high-pressure ODI chase. With technology playing an increasingly important role in umpiring decisions, even a tiny spike can decide a batter’s fate—and in this case, it produced plenty of debate long after Rutherford had left the field.