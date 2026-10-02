Mohammed Siraj To Replace Gurnoor Brar? India’s Predicted XI For 3rd ODI Vs West Indies

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India face West Indies in the third ODI with the series already sealed. Check India’s predicted XI, Prasidh Krishna’s replacement and possible changes for the finale

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Mohammed Siraj, right, Prasidh Krishna, left, and Gurnoor Brar
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, Prasidh Krishna, left, and Gurnoor Brar, centre, during a training session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • India have already sealed the ODI series 2-0 against West Indies ahead of the third and final match

  • Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, opening the door for Mohammed Siraj

  • Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to retain their places in the predicted XI

India will face West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3. With India already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, the series finale offers Shubman Gill and the team management a chance to experiment while also completing a clean sweep.

The first two games have produced contrasting but equally dominant victories for India. After chasing down 296 in the opening ODI, India pulled off an extraordinary chase of 406 in Guwahati. Shubman Gill was the star of the second match, smashing an unbeaten 223, while Rohit Sharma scored 101. India reached the target in just 43.3 overs.

However, India will have to make at least one change for the finale. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out after suffering a left hamstring injury during the second ODI. He bowled only five overs in Guwahati before leaving the field. The BCCI has named Anshul Kamboj as his replacement.

Related Content
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. - AP
Shubman Gill suffered an elbow injury from a Mohammad Siraj delivery during practice. - bcci/X
Photo composite of Ravindra Jadeja and Gautam Gambhir reacting after a missed chance by Prasidh Krishna during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo. - Screengrab/SonyLIV
Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Kamil Mishara’s Head Before Prasidh Krishna Sends Him Packing - Screengrab/SonyLIV

With the series already secured, there could be scope for further changes. Mohammed Siraj has not featured in either of the first two ODIs and could come into the XI for Prasidh. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has also backed Siraj's inclusion while suggesting that Auqib Nabi, who made his ODI debut in the second match, should retain his place.

India Predicted Lineup Against West Indies

The top order is unlikely to see major disruption after the performances in Guwahati. Gill has been in outstanding form, while Rohit and Virat Kohli provide experience at the top. Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul add further batting depth, with Rahul also expected to keep wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide the all-round options, while Kuldeep Yadav remains the frontline spinner. In the pace department, Siraj could finally get his opportunity alongside Auqib Nabi. Kamboj has joined the squad, but Siraj's experience makes him a strong candidate to replace Prasidh.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the final game could also help India assess their depth without disrupting the core combination.

India Predicted XI

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

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