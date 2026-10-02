ICC World Cup 2027 ticket ballot is open from October 1 to November 21, with free registration for fans
Fans can enter ballots for multiple matches and request up to four tickets per fixture
The 14-team World Cup will feature 57 matches across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
The wait for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 has officially entered an important phase, with fans now able to register for tickets for the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The ICC has opened its ticket ballot on October 1, 2026, giving supporters across the world an opportunity to register their interest in attending matches. The ballot is free to enter and is not based on who applies first. Fans have until November 21, 2026, to submit their entries.
The 2027 World Cup will be the 14th edition of the men's ODI World Cup and will feature 14 teams playing 57 matches across 12 venues. The tournament will be held from October 2 to November 21, 2027.
How To Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Tickets?
Fans cannot directly purchase tickets when entering the current ballot. Instead, they first need to register through the official World Cup ticketing platform and submit their preferences for the matches they want to attend.
The ballot is available at the official ticketing website, where supporters can choose individual fixtures and their preferred ticket category.
Each match is treated as a separate ballot entry, meaning fans can register for multiple matches throughout the tournament. A maximum of four tickets can be requested for each match.
If demand for a particular match is greater than the number of tickets available, a randomised ballot will determine which successful applicants receive an opportunity to buy tickets.
Fans can register through the official ticket portal - https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/section/-c8ey
When Does The World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot Close?
The ticket ballot opened on October 1, 2026, and will remain open until 11:59 PM SAST on November 21, 2026.
Importantly, fans do not need to rush to register immediately after the ballot opens. The process is not first-come, first-served, and all valid entries submitted during the ballot window will be considered equally.
This means an application submitted near the closing date will have the same consideration in the ballot as a valid application submitted on October 1.
Is There Any Payment To Enter The Ticket Ballot?
No. Fans do not have to pay anything while entering the ballot.
The registration itself is free, and no ticket purchase takes place during this stage. If an applicant is successful, they will receive an email explaining how and when they can purchase the tickets allocated to them.
Therefore, fans should be careful about websites or individuals asking for payment simply to enter the official ballot.
Does Entering The Ballot Guarantee A Ticket?
No.
Registering for the ballot only gives fans an opportunity to purchase tickets. It does not guarantee that tickets will be allocated.
For matches where demand exceeds availability, the ICC will use a randomised ballot. Successful applicants will then receive instructions through email regarding the purchasing process.
For fixtures that are not oversubscribed, registered fans can receive access to purchase tickets. Any tickets left after the initial sales stages may also be made available during later phases.
How Many Tickets Can Fans Apply For?
Fans can enter the ballot for multiple matches during the tournament.
For every individual match, supporters can request up to four tickets and select their preferred ticket category while submitting the entry.
Each fixture is treated separately, so entering the ballot for one match does not automatically register a fan for other games.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Ticket Prices
The ICC has announced ticket pricing starting at approximately USD 9.62 (R158) for entry-level tickets, while the highest-tier matches are priced at approximately USD 31.31 (R514).
Prices can vary depending on the currency exchange rate and ticket category.
The organisers have also included pricing options aimed at families, students, pensioners, local early-bird allocations, community clubs and school groups.
Fans should therefore check the official ticketing platform for the final price applicable to their selected match and category.
Where Will The 2027 World Cup Be Played?
A total of 12 venues across the three countries will stage World Cup matches.
South Africa
South Africa will host matches at eight venues:
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Centurion, Tshwane
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Boland Park, Paarl
Buffalo Park, KuGompo City
Zimbabwe
Three venues in Zimbabwe will host matches:
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, Victoria Falls
Namibia
Namibia's capital Windhoek will host matches at the Namibia Cricket Ground.
When Will The Cricket World Cup 2027 Start?
The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2027, with the competition running through to the final on November 21.
The opening weekend includes several high-profile fixtures, with defending champions Australia scheduled to face 2023 finalists India at Newlands in Cape Town on October 7.
India will then face Pakistan at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium on October 10.
The tournament will also mark a significant moment for Namibia, which is hosting matches at the senior men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. The World Cup is returning to African soil for the first time since the 2003 edition.
What Is The Format Of The 2027 World Cup?
The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams and 57 matches.
The competition will begin with a Super Series, involving three of the lowest-ranked qualified teams. They will play a round-robin competition, with the top team progressing to the Group Stage.
The next stage will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six. Each team will play every other team in its group once.
The top three teams from each group, along with the highest-ranked fourth-placed team across the two groups, will progress to the Super 7 stage.
What Is The Super 7 Stage?
The Super 7 will feature seven teams playing a single round-robin competition.
Every team will face the other six teams, producing 21 matches. The top four teams at the end of the Super 7 stage will qualify for the semi-finals.
Important Things To Remember Before Applying
Fans looking to attend the 2027 Cricket World Cup should keep a few things in mind.
First, entering the ballot is free and does not mean a ticket has been purchased. Second, the process is not first-come, first-served, so there is no advantage to submitting an entry immediately after the ballot opens.
Supporters should also enter only through the official ticketing platform and use an email address they regularly check, as successful and unsuccessful applications will be communicated through the email provided during registration.
The ballot is currently the first major step for fans hoping to watch the 2027 World Cup from inside the stadiums. With the tournament spread across three countries, 12 venues and 57 matches, supporters will have plenty of fixtures to choose from before the world's biggest ODI cricket tournament returns to Africa.