Lovlina Borgohain Wins 75kg Boxing Gold At Asian Games 2026, Joins Mary Kom In Exclusive Club

Lovlina Borgohain Joins Mary Kom In Exclusive Club With Asian Games 2026 Boxing Gold

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 2 October 2026 10:52 am Published at: 2 October 2026 10:30 am Updated on:

Lovlina Borgohain defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 to win Asian Games gold, controlling the bout from the opening rounds and staying composed under pressure. With the victory, Lovlina became only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold after Mary Kom in 2014

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 2 October 2026 10:52 am Published at: 2 October 2026 10:30 am Updated on:

India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, celebrates after winning over China's Bao Ziyi, in red, in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)