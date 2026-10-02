Lovlina Borgohain Joins Mary Kom In Exclusive Club With Asian Games 2026 Boxing Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Lovlina Borgohain defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 to win Asian Games gold, controlling the bout from the opening rounds and staying composed under pressure. With the victory, Lovlina became only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold after Mary Kom in 2014

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Lovlina Borgohain Wins 75kg Boxing Gold At Asian Games 2026, Joins Mary Kom In Exclusive Club
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, celebrates after winning over China's Bao Ziyi, in red, in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Summary of this article

  • Lovlina Borgohain defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 to win the Asian Games gold medal.

  • Lovlina controlled the contest from the opening rounds and stayed composed to seal victory.

  • She became only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold after Mary Kom in 2014.

Lovlina Borgohain finally struck Asian Games gold on Friday as the Indian boxer defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final at the Nishio Gymnasium.

The victory ended Lovlina’s wait for a gold medal at the continental showpiece and made her only the second Indian woman boxer to achieve the feat after Mary Kom’s triumph in 2014.

The 28-year-old entered the final after defeating Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinals. Having settled for silver at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Lovlina went one step further in Nagoya to claim the top prize this time around.

Asian Games 2026 Day 14 Results

Lovlina dictated the contest from the early stages and built enough of an advantage through the opening two rounds to put herself firmly in control.

Bao attempted to fight her way back into the contest, but the Indian remained composed under pressure and closed out the final round with a 4-1 score to complete a 5-0 victory.

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The gold adds another major achievement to Lovlina’s already decorated career.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist has now won medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, and Asian Championships, while she also entered the Asian Games on the back of a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

India 2026 Asian Games Medal Tally

Lovlina’s victory also gave India their 12th gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, adding to the country’s medal haul on Day 14 of the competition.

For Indian boxing, the victory carries added significance as Lovlina joins Mary Kom as the only Indian women boxers to have won Asian Games gold.

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