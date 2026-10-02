Asian Games 2026: Ankita, Kirti And Kumkum Script History With India's First-Ever Recurve Women's Team Gold

India's recurve women's team beat South Korea 5-3 to win their first-ever Asian Games gold
The nail-biting final saw the trio edge past the powerhouses after tense level sets
Ankita, Kirti, and Kumkum officially rewrite history in Aichi-Nagoya
India win gold medal in the Recurve Women's Team event for the first time ever at the Asian Games 2026. The trio of Ankita, Kirti & Kumkum beat powerhouse South Korea 5-3 in the FINAL to script history.
It was a nail-biter from the start. The first two sets ended level, 54-54 and 56-56, with the match tied 2-2. India then took the lead, winning the third set 55-51 to go 4-2 up. South Korea hit back in the fourth set and tied it 54-54, but a last-moment correction from the Indian trio sealed the gold.
Ankita Bhakat is the seasoned face of the squad. She was part of the team that won bronze at the last Asian Games and is the reigning Asian Championships individual champion from Dhaka 2025. Her experience anchored India under pressure.
Kumkum Mohod has been the clutch shooter. She delivered a 10 with her final arrow in the semifinal against China, and her composure at the end of the sets kept India in control.
Kirti completes the trio. She opened the semifinal's second set with a 10, and her fearless shooting helped India reach its first-ever Asian Games final in this event.
India's recurve women have long chased this medal. The team's best Asian Games finish was bronze, won in Hangzhou by Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, with South Korea dominating the podium. Now, in Aichi-Nagoya, India have finally gone one better and beaten the Koreans for gold.