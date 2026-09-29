Meet Vithya, Parul, Kiran And Prachi: India’s Golden Girls Who Clinched Historic Athletic Gold At Asian Games 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Updahyay
Published at:

India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, with Kiran, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj clocking 3:29.69. Bahrain took silver and China bronze, as India claimed its seventh Asiad relay gold and extended its medal streak since 1982.

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Indias womens 4x400 relay team Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj
India's women's 4x400 relay team of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj | Photo: X/AFIIndia
Summary of this article

  • Kiran, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj won gold for India in the women’s 4x400m relay

  • The Indian quartet clocked 3:29.69 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

  • The victory gave India its seventh Asian Games gold in the women’s 4x400m relay

India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday. The quartet of Kiran, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish first.

Bahrain took silver in 3:30.21 and China won bronze in 3:31.02. The result gave India another relay title at the Games and added to the country’s long medal run in the event.

The win carries weight. It is India’s seventh Asian Games gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and extends a 44-year streak of medalling in every edition since the 1982 New Delhi Games.

India last won gold in the event in 2018. Tuesday’s result brought the title back after that gap.

Vithya added another medal to a strong campaign. This was her third medal of the Games after a National Record-breaking bronze in the 400m hurdles and a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.

India have a total of 53 medals at Asian Games 2026, which include six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

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Vithya Ramraj won the women's 400m hurdles bronze at the Asian Games 2026 with a time of 54.75 seconds. - afiindia/X
Bronze medallist India's Prachi Choudhary poses for photographers during the medal ceremony for the women's 400m final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Prachi Chaudhary claimed a surprise bronze medal in the women's 400m final with a time of 53.21 seconds. - IIS_Vijayanagar/X
India's mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a brilliant silver medal at the Asian Games 2026. - ians_india/X
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Know Your Golden Girls

Vithya Ramraj

Vithya brings range. The Tamil Nadu athlete is an accomplished quarter-miler and 400m hurdler who has become an important part of India’s relay programme.

She made a breakthrough at the 2023 Asian Games by equalling the Indian national record in the 400m hurdles with 55.42 seconds. Vithya has also represented India at the Olympic Games, including in the 4x400m relay team at Paris 2024.

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M. R. Poovamma

M. R. Poovamma adds experience. The Kodagu, Karnataka runner is one of India’s most accomplished quarter-milers and relay specialists.

She has enjoyed a long career across the Olympic Games, Asian Games and other major international meets. Poovamma has won multiple Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships medals in India’s relay teams and has also delivered individually in the 400m. She is an Arjuna Award recipient.

Kiran

Kiran has speed. She is one of India’s leading women’s 400m runners and relay athletes and has risen through strong displays at national championships.

Kiran represented India in the 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She also became the second Indian woman to break the 51-second barrier, posting a personal best of 50.92 seconds.

Prachi Choudhary

Prachi Choudhary completes the lineup. The Indian Railways athlete is a 400m sprinter and 4x400m relay runner with previous Asian Games experience.

She represented India at the 2022 Asian Games, where the women’s 4x400m relay team won silver. Prachi’s 400m personal best is 52.40 seconds, recorded in 2023.

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