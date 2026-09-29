Meet Vithya, Parul, Kiran And Prachi: India’s Golden Girls Who Clinched Historic Athletic Gold At Asian Games 2026

Kiran, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj won gold for India in the women’s 4x400m relay
The Indian quartet clocked 3:29.69 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
The victory gave India its seventh Asian Games gold in the women’s 4x400m relay
India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday. The quartet of Kiran, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish first.
Bahrain took silver in 3:30.21 and China won bronze in 3:31.02. The result gave India another relay title at the Games and added to the country’s long medal run in the event.
The win carries weight. It is India’s seventh Asian Games gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and extends a 44-year streak of medalling in every edition since the 1982 New Delhi Games.
India last won gold in the event in 2018. Tuesday’s result brought the title back after that gap.
Vithya added another medal to a strong campaign. This was her third medal of the Games after a National Record-breaking bronze in the 400m hurdles and a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.
India have a total of 53 medals at Asian Games 2026, which include six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.
Know Your Golden Girls
Vithya Ramraj
Vithya brings range. The Tamil Nadu athlete is an accomplished quarter-miler and 400m hurdler who has become an important part of India’s relay programme.
She made a breakthrough at the 2023 Asian Games by equalling the Indian national record in the 400m hurdles with 55.42 seconds. Vithya has also represented India at the Olympic Games, including in the 4x400m relay team at Paris 2024.
M. R. Poovamma
M. R. Poovamma adds experience. The Kodagu, Karnataka runner is one of India’s most accomplished quarter-milers and relay specialists.
She has enjoyed a long career across the Olympic Games, Asian Games and other major international meets. Poovamma has won multiple Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships medals in India’s relay teams and has also delivered individually in the 400m. She is an Arjuna Award recipient.
Kiran
Kiran has speed. She is one of India’s leading women’s 400m runners and relay athletes and has risen through strong displays at national championships.
Kiran represented India in the 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She also became the second Indian woman to break the 51-second barrier, posting a personal best of 50.92 seconds.
Prachi Choudhary
Prachi Choudhary completes the lineup. The Indian Railways athlete is a 400m sprinter and 4x400m relay runner with previous Asian Games experience.
She represented India at the 2022 Asian Games, where the women’s 4x400m relay team won silver. Prachi’s 400m personal best is 52.40 seconds, recorded in 2023.