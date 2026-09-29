Asian Games 2026: Pooja Wins Women’s High Jump Bronze, Ends India’s 24-Year Medal Wait

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 29 September 2026 8:47 pm

Pooja won bronze in the women’s high jump final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, ending India’s 24-year wait for an Asiad medal in the event. The national record-holder cleared 1.84m, while Uzbekistan’s Sayfullaeva won gold and Kazakhstan’s Kristina Ovchinnikova took silver.

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 29 September 2026 8:47 pm

Pooja celebrating after winning bronze in women's high jump at Asian Games 2026 on September 29. | Photo: X/AFIIndia