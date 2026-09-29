Goldy Brar Added To FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List: What We Know

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.
The FBI alleges that Brar is a North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group and links him to alleged killings, shootings, kidnappings, extortion and narcotics trafficking.
Brar is wanted in the US on federal charges including RICO conspiracy, extortion-related offences and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, following the wider Operation Hardball investigation.
FBI on Monday added gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and announced a reward of USD one million for information leading to his arrest.
"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada," the FBI said.
What Does The FBI Allege Against Goldy Brar?
The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk.
The FBI has urged members of the public not to approach him or attempt to apprehend him themselves. Information about his whereabouts should instead be provided to law-enforcement authorities.
The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.
Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.
The FBI said the Bishnoi enterprise is a transnational criminal organisation allegedly responsible for violence in the United States, Canada and India. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the organisation around the world.
On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Why Is Goldy Brar Wanted In The US?
Singh was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.
In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups.
The FBI said the defendants were charged as part of a broader effort to disrupt transnational organised crime networks operating in the US and abroad. One of the indictments specifically targeted the Bishnoi enterprise. The investigation was conducted by US federal agencies with the aim of targeting organised crime networks operating across international borders. The FBI said the probe resulted in charges against dozens of defendants connected to multiple India-based criminal organisations.
According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Singh allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.
According to the FBI, Singh and the organisation are allegedly linked to targeted killings and attempted killings, including attacks against political and religious figures. The agency said the group also allegedly carries out extortion, kidnappings and other violent crimes.