Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze in Thrilling Decathlon Showdown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 7:33 pm

India's Tejaswin Shankar won the men's decathlon bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing with a total of 7,934 points. The multi-event star navigated a grueling ten-event field across two demanding days, staying competitive with strong showings in his specialty high jump (973 points), long jump (942 points), and the 110m hurdles (932 points). After a strong first day that briefly put him at the top of the standings, he weathered tough phases in the discus and pole vault. Shankar capped off his brilliant campaign by winning the final 1500m event with a time of 4:33.09. Japan's Yuma Maruyama claimed the gold with 8,123 points, while China's Xinghua Chen took silver with 8,012 points. This podium finish added a second consecutive Asian Games medal to Shankar's resume, following his silver at Hangzhou 2022 (held in 2023), marking another historic milestone for Indian athletics