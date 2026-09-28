Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh Wins Individual 25m Pistol Silver In Dramatic Final

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India's Esha Singh won the individual silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026, after a thrilling, high-stakes battle that went down to a dramatic shoot-off. Having barely squeaked into the final, Esha mounted a sensational comeback, matching China's Jiaruixuan Xiao shot-for-shot to tie at 38 hits apiece and equal the Games Record. Following a tense sequence of shoot-offs, she narrowly missed out on the gold by the barest of margins, sealing a brilliant silver that added another stellar milestone to her shooting career.

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India at Asian games shooting women's 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh poses with her silver medal won in the women's 25m pistol event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh silver medal
India's Esha Singh poses with her silver medal won in the women's 25m pistol event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh poses with her silver medal won in the women's 25m pistol event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh Esha Singh poses with silver medal
India's Esha Singh poses with her silver medal won in the women's 25m pistol event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh being greeted after securing a silver medal during the women's 25m pistol event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Range in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh, left, greets after securing a silver medal during the women's 25m pistol event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Range in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh during the women's 25m pistol qualification event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Range in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games shooting womens 25m pistol Esha Singh
India's Esha Singh competes during the women's 25m pistol qualification event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Range in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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