Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh Wins Individual 25m Pistol Silver In Dramatic Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 5:25 pm

India's Esha Singh won the individual silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026, after a thrilling, high-stakes battle that went down to a dramatic shoot-off. Having barely squeaked into the final, Esha mounted a sensational comeback, matching China's Jiaruixuan Xiao shot-for-shot to tie at 38 hits apiece and equal the Games Record. Following a tense sequence of shoot-offs, she narrowly missed out on the gold by the barest of margins, sealing a brilliant silver that added another stellar milestone to her shooting career.