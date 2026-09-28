Asian Games 2026: Parul Chaudhary Wins Women’s 5000m Bronze For Second Medal In Two Days

In Nagoya, her steeplechase time of 9:08.67 set a new national record. She also won steeplechase gold at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and silver in both events at the 2025 edition in Gumi. She ran both events at the Paris Olympics as well. Now a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh, the runner from Iklauta village near Meerut keeps rewriting what Indian distance running can achieve.