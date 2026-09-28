Ujjain Police Begin Crackdown On Social Media Creators After Shahi Masjid Clashes

Ujjain Police have registered an FIR against seven people and detained 15 after clashes around the Shahi Masjid.
Social media content creators are among those booked, with police examining posts and messages linked to the dispute.
Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage and drone recordings to identify those allegedly involved in stone-pelting.
Ujjain Police have shifted thier focus to social media content creators after clashes erupted during the demolition of a portion of Shahi Masjid as part of road widening project.
The police have booked a total of seven people, including social media content creators, in connection with the clashes, as investigators examine online posts, CCTV footage and drone recordings to identify those allegedly involved in the unrest.
Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told Indian Express that 15 people had been detained so far. He said police were monitoring social media platforms for content that could spread rumours or provoke further tension.
“The action to remove the affected portion of the mosque is continuing with the consent of the committee. So far, 15 people have been taken into custody and an FIR has been registered against seven people. Social media content creators are also among them. Police are continuously monitoring social media. Action is being taken against those spreading rumours or posting provocative material,” Sharma said.
Police Examine Posts, CCTV Footage
The police action follows clashes around the mosque early Monday, when tensions escalated and stones were allegedly pelted at the site. Police used a baton charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore order.
Investigators are now looking at digital and visual evidence from the area to establish what led to the confrontation and identify those involved. Officials are examining social media posts and messages circulated during the dispute, along with CCTV footage and recordings captured by drones.
Mosque Portion Being Removed
Meanwhile, the section of the mosque that falls within the alignment of a proposed road-widening project continued to be removed. Authorities said the work was being carried out with the consent of the mosque committee.
Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said members of the Muslim community were voluntarily removing the portion affected by the road project.
“A part of the Shahi Masjid located at Chhatri Chowk is being voluntarily removed by the community members,” Singh said as reported by Indian Express.
City Qazi Khalil Qureshi Rehman, who participated in discussions with the administration, appealed to residents to stay away from the site and avoid acting on unverified information.
“The matter of the mosque was resolved that very night (on Sunday) through mutual agreement. There is no such situation that requires anyone to go there. An appeal to all: Do not pay attention to any kind of rumour and unnecessarily leave your homes and go to the spot,” he said.
The dispute is linked to road-widening work being undertaken in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which Ujjain is scheduled to host in 2028.