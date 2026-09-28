WPL 2027 Retentions: Full List Of Players Kept And Released By All Five Teams

WPL 2027 will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027
The five franchises have finalised their retention lists ahead of the September 28 deadline
The WPL 2027 player auction will take place in Kochi on October 28
The WPL 2027 retention window has brought significant changes across all five franchises, with teams opting to retain the core players they want to build around while releasing several established names.
The latest lists show a mixture of continuity and reshuffling ahead of the next auction, with some major international and Indian players finding themselves outside their previous squads.
WPL 2027 Retained And Released Players: Full List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Retained: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar.
Released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha.
RCB have retained a strong core around captain Smriti Mandhana, with Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil also continuing alongside several Indian and overseas options.
Mumbai Indians
Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Released: G Kamalini, Milly Illingworth, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha.
Harmanpreet Kaur remains at the heart of the MI setup, while the franchise has retained a strong overseas contingent featuring Sciver, Matthews, Kerr and Carey.
Delhi Capitals
Retained: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sree Charani.
Released: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.
Delhi have retained a large core, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland among the prominent names staying on.
UP Warriorz
Retained: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris.
Released: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat.
The Warriorz have kept an experienced group featuring Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, while also retaining young talents such as Phoebe Litchfield and Pratika Rawal.
Gujarat Giants
Retained: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
Released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh.
Gujarat Giants have retained 15 players, including key overseas stars Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Devine, while their Indian core includes Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia and Kashvee Gautam.
The retention lists point towards a relatively stable WPL landscape, with franchises looking to preserve established cores while making room for fresh additions at the auction. The previous WPL retention cycle also showed how differently franchises approached squad-building, with the official 2026 process allowing teams to retain only a limited number of players ahead of the mega auction.