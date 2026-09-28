LPU Suspends Classes For 10 Days After Violent Protest Over Alleged Rape; FIR, SIT Formed

The LPU also released a video statement featuring three female students from Room No. 504 of the hostel, who said no rape incident had taken place there and that they had been living in the room for two months. However, the three students later alleged in another purported video that they had been instructed what to say and that the university's video had been trimmed and posted without their consent, Hindustan Times reported. HT said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the later videos.