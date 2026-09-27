Virat Kohli Smashes Record-Extending 55th Century As Star Indian Batter Dominates In India Vs West Indies 1st ODI 2026

Kohli reached three figures off just 74 balls — the third-fastest ODI hundred of his career. It sits behind only his blistering 52-ball century against Australia in Jaipur (2013) and his 61-ball effort against Australia in Nagpur (2013), and ahead of his 76-ball hundreds against Sri Lanka in Hobart (2012) and Colombo (2017), as well as his 80-ball century against Sri Lanka in Guwahati (2023). It's a innings that shows Kohli, even in the twilight of his career, remains capable of making landmark hundreds at speed.