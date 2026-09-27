Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Wrap: India's Medal Tally Reaches 37 After Seven-Medal Haul On September 27

India's medal tally reached 37 at the 2026 Asian Games following a productive September 27
Squash stars Abhay and Anahat Singh led the charge by capturing gold medals in their respective singles events
Athletics brought multiple podiums, highlighted by Parul Chaudhary's national record and medals from Sarvesh, Ancy, Tejaswin, and Harita
India added another productive day to its Asian Games 2026 campaign on September 27, pushing its overall medal tally to 37 — comprising 4 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals.
The day belonged largely to the squash and athletics contingents, who combined to deliver two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.
Squash Glory
Leading the charge on the squash court, Abhay Singh claimed gold in the Men's Singles event, showcasing the depth Indian squash has built over recent years. He was joined on the podium by Anahat Singh, who won gold in the Women's Singles category — a result that underlines the rapid rise of India's young squash talent on the continental stage.
Athletics Deliver
On the athletics track and field, India's contingent delivered strong results across multiple disciplines. Sarvesh Kushare secured silver in the Men's High Jump, continuing his consistent form in the event this season. In the Women's Long Jump, Ancy Sojan Edappilly matched that effort with a silver-medal finish, adding to India's growing reputation in jumping events at the Games.
The bronze medal haul was headlined by a standout performance from Parul Chaudhary, who not only claimed bronze in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase but also set a new national record in the process — a significant personal and national milestone that reflects the steady progress of Indian middle-distance running.
Tejaswin Shankar, one of India's most versatile athletes, added a bronze in the grueling Men's Decathlon, a event demanding all-round strength, speed, and endurance. Rounding off the day's medal wins, Harita Bhadra claimed bronze in the Women's 200m, contributing to India's sprinting credentials at the Games.
Taken together, September 27 turned out to be one of the more well-rounded days for Team India, with contributions spanning racquet sports and a wide spread of athletics disciplines — sprints, jumps, endurance, and combined events. The presence of a national record among the day's results adds extra shine to what was already a strong showing.
With the tally now at 37 medals, India's campaign continues to build momentum heading into the remaining days of competition, with athletics and squash proving to be particularly fertile ground for podium finishes. Fans back home will be hoping the momentum from performers like Chaudhary, Shankar, and the Singh duo carries forward into the final stretch of the Games.
India Medals On Asian Games 2026 Day 9
Silver (4):
Abhay Singh (Squash, Men's Singles)
Anahat Singh (Squash, Women's Singles)
Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump)
Ancy Sojan Edappilly (Athletics, Women's Long Jump)
Bronze (3):
Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics, Men's Decathlon)
Parul Chaudhary (Athletics, Women's 3000m Steeplechase)
Harita Bhadra (Athletics, Women's 200m)
India At Asian Games 2026; Medal Tally
Gold: 4 Silver: 16 Bronze: 17 Total: 37