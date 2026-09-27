Vinod Kambli Living In Old-Age Home? Ex-India Batter’s Viral Video Sparks Health Concerns

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Former India batter Vinod Kambli has sparked health concerns after a video from an old age home went viral on social media. In the clip, shared recently, Kambli said he is undergoing treatment and praised the home’s facilities, but he stumbled while speaking, worrying fans who have followed his long health struggles.

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Vinod Kambli shared a video from old-age home
Vinod Kambli shared a video from old-age home | Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Vinod Kambli’s video from an old age home has gone viral on social media

  • The former India batter said he is currently undergoing treatment. Fans were worried after he stumbled while speaking in the clip

  • Kambli played 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India and was once seen as a major talent alongside Sachin Tendulkar

A video of former India batter Vinod Kambli has spread widely on social media. Kambli, who has faced health problems for several years, posted the clip from an old-age home.

Kambli spoke warmly about the home’s care. But he stumbled as he talked, which worried fans. “I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here,” Kambli said in the video.

Career Numbers

Kambli was once tipped for greatness, but his career fell short of those expectations.

Kambli made his Test debut in 1993 against England at Eden Gardens, scoring 16 and 18* runs in his two innings. In his third Test, Kambli scored 224 runs, proving his mettle on the international stage.

His next outing was against Zimbabwe in Delhi, where he scored 227 off 301 balls. Soon, his form declined as he couldn't go past the 50-run mark in his last 10 Test innings, forcing team management to drop him.

He played 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India and scored 2,477 runs and 1,084 runs in the two formats respectively.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Tendulkar Comparison

Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar emerged as two of Indian cricket’s brightest prospects in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Tendulkar then built a 24-year career that became legendary. Kambli, seen by many as the more gifted of the two, never fully realised that promise and represented India for only nine years.

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