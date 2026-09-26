Asian Games 2026: Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event

India won silver at the Asian Games 2026 in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, with Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey scoring 1763
Tilottama and Vidarsa qualified for the individual final, finishing third (590) and sixth (588), respectively
China won gold with 1773, equalling its Asian record, while Kazakhstan claimed bronze with 1754
India added another shooting medal to its Asian Games tally on Saturday as Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K. Vinod and Ashi Chouksey combined to win silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 1763 to take second place. China secured gold after matching its own Asian record of 1773, set at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, while Kazakhstan took bronze with 1754.
The result also set up an Indian double challenge in the individual event, with Tilottama and Vidarsa progressing to the eight-shooter final later on Saturday. The final is scheduled for 9:30am IST.
Tilottama produced the strongest performance among the Indian shooters in qualification, finishing third with 590. Vidarsa recovered strongly during the competition to finish sixth with 588, securing her place in the final as well.
Ashi, meanwhile, ended the qualification round in 15th position with 585 and missed out on the individual final.
The qualification was decided across three shooting positions, kneeling, prone and standing. Ashi and Tilottama were level on 395 after the first two stages, although Ashi had 25 inner 10s compared to Tilottama’s 23.
Tilottama then delivered a strong standing series to move into the top three and finish on 590. Vidarsa, who was not among the leading shooters for much of the qualification, produced an important late recovery to climb to sixth and claim the final berth.
The team silver adds to India's medal haul at the ongoing Asian Games, with the country having won 25 medals so far, including two gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze.
With Tilottama and Vidarsa now through to the individual final, India will have another opportunity to add to its shooting medal tally later in the day.