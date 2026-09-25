NDA Allies Back Call For ECI Clarification On Reported Dissent Over SIR

The controversy has also triggered a political response from the Opposition. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while reiterating his allegations of “vote-chori”. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the report raised serious questions about the ECI, while AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded Kumar’s arrest and prosecution and called for fresh elections in Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra.