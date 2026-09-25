Portugal Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Joao Felix's Strike Seals Hard-Fought 1-0 Win For Selecao

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Portugal began the defense of their UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought and disciplined 1-0 victory over a resilient Wales side at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. This high-stakes group stage encounter showcased contrasting tactical styles, with the hosts dominating possession while the Dragons posed a constant threat on the counter-attack under the lights. The Seleção controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Nuno Mendes burst forward on a blistering counter-attack down the left flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for João Félix to clinically fire home. Though Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second-half goal chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside and Wales mounted a determined late push searching for an equalizer, Portugal's backline stood resolute to secure all three points and launch their tournament journey in style.

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UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Wales
Wales' Ben Davies, right goes to shake hands with Portugal's Pedro Neto after the end of the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League: Wales vs Portugal
Wales' Daniel James attempts to shoot at goal as Portugal's Ruben Dias defends during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal vs Wales Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaps celebrating a goal later disallowed by the VAR during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal vs Wales
Portugal's Pedro Neto controls the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Wales vs Portugal
Portugal's Joao Felix, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Portugal vs Wales
Portugal's Pedro Neto, left is tackled by Wales' Ben Davies during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Wales vs Portugal
Portugal's Nuno Mendes in action during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Portugal vs Wales
Portugal's Pedro Neto, left heads the ball under pressure from Wales' Brennan Johnson during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Wales vs Portugal
Wales' Ben Davies, third right block a direct free kick from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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Portugal Wales Nations League Soccer
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, left is challenged by Wales' Neco Williams during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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Wales Portugal Nations League Soccer
Fans on the stands hold up a poster for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

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