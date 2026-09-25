Portugal Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Joao Felix's Strike Seals Hard-Fought 1-0 Win For Selecao

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 7:33 pm

Portugal began the defense of their UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought and disciplined 1-0 victory over a resilient Wales side at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. This high-stakes group stage encounter showcased contrasting tactical styles, with the hosts dominating possession while the Dragons posed a constant threat on the counter-attack under the lights. The Seleção controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Nuno Mendes burst forward on a blistering counter-attack down the left flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for João Félix to clinically fire home. Though Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second-half goal chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside and Wales mounted a determined late push searching for an equalizer, Portugal's backline stood resolute to secure all three points and launch their tournament journey in style.