‘BrahMos Missiles Made In UP Giving Sleepless Nights To Pakistan’: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said BrahMos missiles manufactured in Uttar Pradesh were “giving Pakistan sleepless nights” while highlighting the state’s defence manufacturing growth.
The home minister pointed to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow and AK-203 rifle production in Amethi as examples of expanding defence capabilities.
Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said BrahMos missiles manufactured in Uttar Pradesh were a symbol of the state’s growing defence production capabilities, adding that they were “giving Pakistan sleepless nights”.
Addressing the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Shah said the expansion of defence manufacturing in the state reflected a broader industrial transformation.
“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow.
He also highlighted the production of AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi, saying they represented another example of the growth of defence manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.
“Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike,” he said.
Defence Corridor Attracting Investments
Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor — Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur.
He said the corridor was helping develop defence products not only within Uttar Pradesh but also contributing to India’s broader manufacturing ecosystem.
The BrahMos facility in Lucknow, inaugurated in May 2025, carries out assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the facility was flagged off in October 2025.
The centre was established with an investment of around ₹300 crore across nearly 200 acres to support indigenous defence production and create an ecosystem of ancillary industries and skilled employment.
Shah Highlights Trade Growth
Shah also spoke about India’s economic growth, saying the country had continued to expand despite global challenges.
“Those with a jaundiced view cannot bear to see India's progress,” he said, crediting the government’s economic and trade policies for increasing export opportunities.
“Under PM Modi's leadership, we have signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with many countries. These agreements have exponentially boosted our industries' export potential, and we have sustained our growth despite facing various adversities,” Shah said.
He said policy continuity and political stability had helped India strengthen its position as a manufacturing hub.
ODOP Initiative And Employment In UP
The home minister also highlighted the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, saying it had helped create employment opportunities and support local industries.
Shah said young people who earlier had to move outside Uttar Pradesh in search of jobs were now finding more opportunities within the state due to the growth of local businesses.
He launched the ODOP website during the event and said UPITS would provide a platform for manufacturers, exporters, artisans and startups to connect with global markets.
Law And Order As Investment Factor
Shah said improvement in law and order had played an important role in creating a favourable environment for investment in Uttar Pradesh.
“There was a time when the mafia ruled UP. In 2017, the BJP formed the government here, with Yogi Adityanath assuming the role of CM. The Yogi government has successfully eliminated the mafia across the state, and this has created a conducive atmosphere for investment,” he said.
He said industrial projects, including defence manufacturing and medical device parks, reflected the changes taking place in the state.
UPITS 2026, being held from September 25 to 29, brings together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups, investors and international buyers. Organisers expect more than 2,400 exhibitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries, ANI reported.