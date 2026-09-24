The Gyanesh Kumar Test: How Far Can The Government Go To Remove A CEC?

The provision has come under renewed scrutiny amid a fresh controversy within the Election Commission after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the functioning of the poll panel and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The objections covered voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6 and the management and security of electoral-roll databases. The Election Commission has said that differing views and observations are part of internal deliberations and maintained that its final decisions, including those relating to SIR, were unanimous.