Mirabai Chanu Completes Her Medal Collection With Asian Games Silver

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 September 2026 1:03 pm

Mirabai Chanu finally completed her Asian Games medal collection, winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist produced a total lift of 198kg, registering 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu began with an 83kg snatch before successfully lifting 85kg and 87kg, putting herself in medal contention. She then delivered 111kg in the clean and jerk to secure silver. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum claimed gold with a Games record 215kg, while Indonesia’s Luluk Diana took bronze with 195kg. The medal ended Chanu’s long wait for an Asian Games podium after she narrowly missed out in Hangzhou in 2023. Her silver also ended India’s 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal, with Karnam Malleswari’s 1998 bronze being the country’s previous medal.