Mirabai Chanu Completes Her Medal Collection With Asian Games Silver

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Mirabai Chanu finally completed her Asian Games medal collection, winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist produced a total lift of 198kg, registering 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu began with an 83kg snatch before successfully lifting 85kg and 87kg, putting herself in medal contention. She then delivered 111kg in the clean and jerk to secure silver. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum claimed gold with a Games record 215kg, while Indonesia’s Luluk Diana took bronze with 195kg. The medal ended Chanu’s long wait for an Asian Games podium after she narrowly missed out in Hangzhou in 2023. Her silver also ended India’s 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal, with Karnam Malleswari’s 1998 bronze being the country’s previous medal.

image Prefer on Google
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting highlights
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
1/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting
Gold Medalist Ri Song Gum of North Korea, center, Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia pose on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
2/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom
India’s Mirabai Chanu holds a silver medal after competing in the Women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
3/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting silver medal
Mrabai Chanu Saikhom of India celebrates after her successful lift as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
4/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting photos
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
5/8
india at Asian Games Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India reacts after her lift as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
6/8
Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Women’s 49kg Weightlifting highlights
India’s Mirabai Chanu competes in the Women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Chanu clinches silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
7/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Women’s 49kg Weightlifting silver medal
India’s Mirabai Chanu competes in the Women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
8/8
india at Asian Games 2026 Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom Weightlifting
India’s Mirabai Chanu and other competitors arrive to compete in the Women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories