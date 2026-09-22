Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 5: Mirabai Chanu Eyes Weightlifting Gold, Gyaneshwari Yadav Also In Medal Action

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 promises another action-packed day for India, with several athletes and teams set to compete across multiple disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya. Mirabai Chanu will headline the medal events as she competes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST, while Gyaneshwari Yadav will contest the women’s 53kg final at 1:30 PM. India’s men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal at 11:30 AM, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake. Shooting will also be under the spotlight, with Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi featuring in the women’s 10m air pistol final at 9:00 AM, while men’s and women’s skeet finals are scheduled later. Roshibina Devi will compete in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal at 2:30 PM, while India’s women’s hockey team faces Thailand and kabaddi teams take on Iran and Bangladesh.
LIVE UPDATES
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 5: Hello Everyone!
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Asian Games 2026! Day 5 brings plenty of action for India, with major medal events, crucial semifinals and key fixtures lined up across the day. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Aichi-Nagoya. Let’s get started!