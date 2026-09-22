Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 5: Mirabai Chanu Eyes Weightlifting Gold, Gyaneshwari Yadav Also In Medal Action

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 promises another action-packed day for India, with several athletes and teams set to compete across multiple disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya. Mirabai Chanu will headline the medal events as she competes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST, while Gyaneshwari Yadav will contest the women’s 53kg final at 1:30 PM. India’s men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal at 11:30 AM, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake. Shooting will also be under the spotlight, with Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi featuring in the women’s 10m air pistol final at 9:00 AM, while men’s and women’s skeet finals are scheduled later. Roshibina Devi will compete in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal at 2:30 PM, while India’s women’s hockey team faces Thailand and kabaddi teams take on Iran and Bangladesh.

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