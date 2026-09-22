Joe Root Does It Again! England Star Batter Joins Kohli After Another Tendulkar Record Falls

Joe Root becomes the eighth batter to cross 23,000 international runs
Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s 68 Test half-centuries, moving to 69
He joins Virat Kohli and other legends in the elite 23,000-run club
Joe Root has achieved another remarkable milestone to his already decorated international career. The England batter became only the eighth player in men’s international cricket to cross 23,000 runs, reaching the landmark during England’s ODI against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, September 22.
Root needed just a handful of runs to enter the exclusive club and achieved the feat early in England’s innings. He eventually departed for 44 off 52 balls, but the milestone had already been secured.
The achievement places Root alongside an extraordinary group of run-makers that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.
Kohli remains the fastest batter to 23,000 international runs, having reached the mark in 490 innings, while Root is now the second-fastest to the landmark, underlining the remarkable consistency of his career.
Fastest Batter To Score 23000 Runs In International Cricket:
490 Innings - Virat Kohli
521 Innings - Joe Root*
522 Innings - Sachin Tendulkar
544 Innings - Ricky Ponting
551 Innings - Jacques Kallis
568 Innings - Kumar Sangakkara
576 Innings - Rahul Dravid
645 Innings - Mahela Jayawardene
Root’s Remarkable Longevity Across Formats
Root’s numbers are particularly impressive considering that he has spent several years away from T20I cricket. His international tally is built primarily around his outstanding Test and ODI careers, with the England star continuing to produce runs well into his mid-30s.
The milestone also adds to a year in which Root has repeatedly found himself rewriting the record books. Earlier in September, he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record for the most Test half-centuries. Root’s unbeaten 62 against Pakistan at Edgbaston took his tally to 69 Test fifties, moving him past Tendulkar’s 68.
That record came during an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, with Root helping England complete a 3-0 series sweep. His latest milestone against Sri Lanka therefore adds another major entry to a remarkable 2026 for the England batter.
Another Milestone In A Remarkable Career
Root’s 23,000 international runs put him in rare company. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in men’s international cricket, while Kohli occupies second place among the leading run-makers. Root’s entry into the 23,000-run club further highlights how closely the England star has kept pace with two of the most prolific batters of the modern era.
However, the numbers are more than just another statistic. After more than a decade at the international level, he continues to accumulate milestones across formats and venues.
And with his Test career still active, Root has another major Tendulkar benchmark within sight: the Indian legend’s record of 15,921 Test runs. Root currently has 14,278 Test runs, meaning the gap remains significant, but his continued presence near the top of the all-time charts ensures the comparison will remain a major talking point.