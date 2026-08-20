Joe Root’s 66-Run Knock Puts Him Alongside Sachin Tendulkar During England Vs Pakistan 1st Test

Joe Root’s 66 took him level with Sachin Tendulkar for 68 Test scores of fifty or more
Root and Jordan Cox’s century partnership put England in control before Pakistan’s fightback
Khurram Shahzad trapped Root lbw, with England losing their final review in the process
Joe Root added another important contribution for England in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, scoring 66 off 112 balls with 10 fours. He shared a crucial partnership with Jordan Cox after England lost early wickets and helped the hosts take control in response to Pakistan's first-innings total of 171.
However, Pakistan hit back after the drinks break. Cox, playing only his second Test, departed for 73 after a century partnership with Root. Khurram Shahzad then removed Root at 44.4 overs with an inswinger that beat the bat and struck him in front. England reviewed the decision, but it was confirmed, leaving the hosts without any reviews for the remainder of the innings.
The dismissal ended what had been a significant knock for more than one reason. Root's 66 was his 68th half-century in Test cricket, taking him level with former India great Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the all-time list for the most Test half-centuries. The England great now has 67 fifties and 41 centuries, meaning his tally of 50-plus scores has reached 108.
Root Joins Tendulkar In Elite Company
The latest fifty has taken Root past some of the biggest names in Test history. Shivnarine Chanderpaul has 66 Test fifties, while Allan Border and Rahul Dravid finished with 63 each. Ricky Ponting is next with 62.
Most fifties in Tests
68* - Joe Root
68 - Sachin Tendulkar
66 - S Chanderpaul
63 - Allan Border
63 - Rahul Dravid
62 - Ricky Ponting
Root's rise on the list is a proof of his remarkable longevity and consistency. By the time this Test began, he had already played 166 Tests, scoring more than 14,000 runs, with 41 centuries. His highest score remains the unbeaten 262 against Pakistan, made in Multan in 2024.
There is another interesting number in the comparison with Tendulkar. While Tendulkar's 68 half-centuries came across a record 200-Test career, Root has reached the same fifty mark considerably earlier in his career. Of course, Tendulkar's overall tally of 51 Test centuries remains well ahead, but Root continues to close in as he is just 10 centuries away to equal the Indian legend's red-ball landmark.
Pakistan Find A Way Back After Root, Cox Stand
The milestone came in an engrossing phase of the ongoing Test. England had dominated the opening day after Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claimed five wickets each to bowl Pakistan out for 171. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 61, while Imam-ul-Haq made 42 during their 91-run partnership.
England resumed day two from 112 for two, with Root unbeaten on 37 and Cox on 23. The pair pushed England ahead through a century stand, but Pakistan struck twice in quick succession to remove both set batters. Root's lbw dismissal was particularly frustrating, with England captain deciding to review a decision that looked increasingly difficult to overturn.
Pakistan suddenly had their tails up, but England had already moved into the lead. Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence then took charge as the hosts looked to build a substantial first-innings advantage.