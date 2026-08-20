Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 4 Guide: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Headline Indian Action - Check Full Schedule

Day 4 of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi reaches the crucial Round of 16 stage with quarterfinal berths on the line
Fans are treated to a packed schedule featuring high-voltage battles
Local Indian favorites are heavily featured throughout the day, looking to capitalize on home turf at the Indira Gandhi Arena
The 30th edition of the BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi shifts into high gear on Day 4, with the competition officially reaching the crucial Round of 16 stage. With quarterfinal berths on the line, the pressure is mounting for the world’s elite shuttlers.
Fans are treated to a blockbuster schedule filled with high-voltage singles battles, tactical doubles showdowns, and heavy representation from local favorites looking to capitalize on home turf.
Morning Session
An Seyoung (KOR) vs Mia Blichfeldt (DEN) – Women’s Singles (Starts 10:30 AM): Top-tier action kicks off early as South Korea's powerhouse An Seyoung looks to stamp her authority against Denmark's gritty Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16.
Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi (JPN) vs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND) – Women’s Doubles (Estimated 11:20 AM): India's fan-favorite pair Treesa and Gayatri face a stern test against the disciplined Japanese duo of Iwanaga and Nakanishi.
Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) vs Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (CHN) – Mixed Doubles (Estimated 12:10 PM): A fascinating tactical clash awaits as Thailand's dynamic cross-discipline pairing takes on the formidable Chinese duo.
Loh Kean Yew (SGP) vs Victor Lai (CAN) – Men’s Singles (Estimated 1:00 PM): Former world champion Loh Kean Yew aims to use his blistering pace and experience to navigate past Canada's young challenger Victor Lai.
Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (CHN) – Mixed Doubles (Estimated 1:50 PM): India's Kapila and Crasto step onto the court looking to exploit home conditions against China's crisp combination.
Afternoon Session
Okuhara Nozomi (JPN) vs Ishika Jaiswal (USA) – Women’s Singles (Estimated 2:40 PM): Former world champion Nozomi Okuhara brings her trademark defensive resilience against the energetic American qualifier Ishika Jaiswal.
Chou Tien Chen (TPE) vs Tanaka Yushi (JPN) – Men’s Singles (Estimated 2:40 PM): Veteran Chinese Taipei star Chou Tien Chen matches up against Japan's technically sharp Tanaka Yushi.
Garret Tan (USA) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) – Men’s Singles (Estimated 2:50 PM): Defending pedigree meets youthful ambition as Thailand's tactical wizard Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes on the USA's Garret Tan.
Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (BUL) – Women’s Doubles (Estimated 3:30 PM): Power meets experience as China’s explosive young pair battles the veteran Bulgarian Stoeva sisters.
Li Shifeng (CHN) vs Naraoka Kodai (JPN) – Men’s Singles (Estimated 3:40 PM): A blockbuster marquee matchup featuring two of the most athletic and relentless retrievers in the men's game.
Evening Session
Ayush Shetty (IND) vs Alwi Farhan (INA) – Men’s Singles (Estimated 4:20 PM): An exciting youth battle featuring India's rising star Ayush Shetty locking horns with Indonesia's clever operator Alwi Farhan.
Sim Yujin (KOR) vs Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) – Women’s Singles (Estimated 4:30 PM): Speed and multi-directional court coverage take center stage as Akane Yamaguchi faces a stern test from South Korea's Sim Yujin.
Wang Zhiyi (CHN) vs PV Sindhu (IND) – Women’s Singles (Estimated 5:10 PM): India's spearhead PV Sindhu carries the nation's hopes against China's elite Wang Zhiyi in what promises to be a packed, electric arena.
Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun (MAS) – Men’s Doubles (Estimated 5:20 PM): An all-Malaysian internal derby where tactical familiarity will breed high-intensity drama.
Junaidi Arif/Yap Roy King (MAS) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) – Men’s Doubles (Estimated 6:00 PM): India's premier doubles duo Satwik and Chirag close out a heavy day of home action against Malaysia's dangerous Arif and Roy King.
Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 4: Schedule
Here is the complete Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 4 schedule:
Court 1
Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (CHN) vs Watanabe Yuta/Taguchi Maya (JPN) – Mixed Doubles – Starts 10:30 AM
Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi (JPN) vs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 11:20 AM
Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) vs Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (CHN) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 12:10 PM
Loh Kean Yew (SGP) vs Victor Lai (CAN) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 1:00 PM
Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (ENG) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 1:50 PM
Okuhara Nozomi (JPN) vs Ishika Jaiswal (USA) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 2:40 PM
Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (BUL) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 3:30 PM
Ayush Shetty (IND) vs Alwi Farhan (INA) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 4:20 PM
Wang Zhiyi (CHN) vs PV Sindhu (IND) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 5:10 PM
Junaidi Arif/Yap Roy King (MAS) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 6:00 PM
Court 2
An Seyoung (KOR) vs Mia Blichfeldt (DEN) – Women’s Singles – Starts 10:30 AM
Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (MAS) vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 11:20 AM
Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Bøje (DEN) vs Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang (TPE) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 12:10 PM
Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari (INA) vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 1:00 PM
Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (CHN) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 1:50 PM
Chou Tien Chen (TPE) vs Tanaka Yushi (JPN) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 2:40 PM
Rasmus Gemke (DEN) vs Jonatan Christie (INA) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 3:30 PM
Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) vs Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (CHN) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 4:20 PM
Alex Lanier (FRA) vs Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 5:10 PM
Anders Antonsen (DEN) vs Toma Junior Popov (FRA) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 6:00 PM
Court 3
Shimogami Yuichi/Hobara Sayaka (JPN) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (THA) – Mixed Doubles – Starts 10:40 AM
Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi (CHN) vs Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie (MAS) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 11:30 AM
Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum (INA) vs Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu (JPN) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 12:20 PM
Hsu Yin-Hui/Lin Jhih Yun (TPE) vs Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam (HKG) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 1:00 PM
Michelle Li (CAN) vs Miyazaki Tomoka (JPN) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 2:00 PM
Garret Tan (USA) vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 2:50 PM
Hirokami Rui/Hobara Sayaka (JPN) vs Baek Hana/Lee Sohee (KOR) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 3:40 PM
Sim Yujin (KOR) vs Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 4:30 PM
Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan (TPE) vs Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Rez Pahleva Isfahani (INA) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 5:20 PM
Kang Minhyuk/Ki Dongju (KOR) vs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (INA) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 6:10 PM
Court 4
Jia Yifan/Zhang Shu Xian (CHN) vs Hsieh Pei Shan/Hung En-Tzu (TPE) – Women’s Doubles – Starts 10:40 AM
Presley Smith/Jennie Gai (USA) vs Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (FRA) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 11:30 AM
Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan (TPE) vs Li Yijing/Luo Xumin (CHN) – Women’s Doubles – Estimated 12:20 PM
Han Yue (CHN) vs Kim Gaeun (KOR) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 1:10 PM
Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (TPE) vs Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah (INA) – Mixed Doubles – Estimated 2:00 PM
Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) vs Chen Yufei (CHN) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 2:50 PM
Li Shifeng (CHN) vs Naraoka Kodai (JPN) – Men’s Singles – Estimated 3:40 PM
Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA) vs Line Christophersen (DEN) – Women’s Singles – Estimated 4:30 PM
Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun (MAS) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 5:20 PM
Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi (CHN) vs Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard (DEN) – Men’s Doubles – Estimated 6:10 PM
(Note: All match times are estimated and subject to change based on the progression of preceding matches.)
Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 4: Live Streaming Details
The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.
Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.