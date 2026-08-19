Badminton World Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Secure Walkover; Indian Pair Enter Round Of 16 As Dunn Withdraws

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 August 2026 12:37 pm

After receiving a first-round bye at the BWF World Championships, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced further without playing when their opponents withdrew due to injury

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 August 2026 12:37 pm

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced further in BWF World Championships 2026 with walkover. Photo: File

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.