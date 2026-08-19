Badminton World Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Secure Walkover; Indian Pair Enter Round Of 16 As Dunn Withdraws

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received a walkover after their Scottish opponents withdrew due to an injury
The fifth seeds will now face Indonesia's Raymond Indra and Nicolas Joaquin in the second round
The duo is aiming for a historic third World Championships medal on home soil
India’s premier men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, safely advanced to the next round of the BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium without striking a shuttle, following the withdrawal of their scheduled opening opponents on August 19.
The fifth-seeded duo, who had earned a well-deserved first-round bye, were slated to open their much-anticipated home campaign against Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle.
However, Dunn sustained an untimely injury during a prior mixed doubles encounter, forcing the Scottish pair to pull out of the fixture entirely and handing the Asian Games champions a direct walkover into the subsequent stage of the tournament.
Entering the competition riding high on momentum after capturing the prestigious Singapore Open title in May, Satwik and Chirag will now instantly shift their tactical preparation toward a sterner round of 16 test.
They are set to face Indonesia's formidable 12th-seeded pairing of Raymond Indra and Nicolas Joaquin, a match that promises to test their rhythm early on home turf.
Having already secured hard-fought bronze medals at the marquee event in both 2022 and 2025, Satwik and Chirag stand alone as the only Indian men’s doubles partnership in history to claim multiple World Championships podium finishes.
A third medal on home soil would further cement their legendary status, placing them right behind only singles icons P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the elite pantheon of Indian medalists at the global showcase.
ith the crowd firmly behind them, the duo will be eager to make the most of this fortuitous start and march deeper into the draw.