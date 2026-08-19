A Near Miss: How Doubt Killed Real Madrid's Blockbuster Move for Rodri

Barcelona secured Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year deal worth up to €76.5 million
Real Madrid withdrew from the race after the midfielder showed hesitation during negotiations
Manager José Mourinho emphasized that Real Madrid demands absolute, unwavering commitment from players
In one of the most stunning transfer twists of the summer, Spanish midfielder Rodri has completed a blockbuster move to Barcelona from Manchester City, signing a four-year contract through June 2030 in a deal worth a guaranteed €60 million that could rise to €76.5 million with performance-based add-ons.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner had pushed for an exit from the Etihad Stadium following a wildly successful stint, drawing heavy pursuit from elite clubs across Europe.
Real Madrid initially positioned themselves as the frontrunners to secure his high-profile signature, with agent Pablo Barquero confirming they put forward an irresistible proposal before the midfielder ultimately made the shocking decision to join their fierce Camp Nou arch-rivals.
Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has now lifted the lid on why Los Blancos ultimately walked away from the high-stakes negotiations, pointing directly to player hesitation as the decisive breaking point.
Speaking candidly in an interview with El Chiringuito, the veteran Portuguese tactician detailed how the pursuit unraveled despite laying solid groundwork with both the player's camp and the English club.
"I spoke to him a couple of times and Real Madrid made him a very good offer. I think there is a very good relationship with City. Without negotiating with City, the club made contact with Rodri, they made him a major offer. Rodri had doubts, he hesitated and Rodri’s doubts created doubts for me," Mourinho explained.
Refusing to harbor bitterness over missing out on the coveted midfield general, Mourinho stressed that the historic stature and unique demands of Real Madrid require absolute, unwavering commitment from prospective signings from the very first moment of contact
Elaborating on the club's strict philosophy, Mourinho added, "He is an extraordinary player and was very respectful with us, nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid is of a dimension that cannot have players who second-guess themselves, you make contact and the player asks you: When do I have to go? That’s somewhat the concept, but he was very respectful with us. I wish him well… not too well, obviously… but I wish him well."
Rodri Brings Man City Chapter To A Close
Rodri's historic summer triumph with the Spain national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as the crowning achievement of an already legendary career. Serving as the captain and tactical heartbeat of La Roja, Rodri masterminded their run to global glory in North America, capped by a gritty 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.
His metronomic passing, defensive interventions, and leadership earned him the prestigious adidas Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, etching his name alongside the all-time greats
That international masterclass preceded his high-profile club transition, bringing a glittering chapter at Manchester City to a close. After arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Atlético Madrid in July 2019, the Spanish midfielder spent seven transformative seasons developing into the world's premier holding midfielder under Pep Guardiola.
During his time in Manchester, Rodri collected four Premier League titles and famously scored the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, paving the way for his 2024 Ballon d'Or victory.