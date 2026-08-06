Barcelona Hijack Real Madrid's Pursuit Of Rodri? Manchester City Star Faces Big Choice

Barcelona have unexpectedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri
Rodri is in the final year of his City contract, with his long-term future yet to be decided
Manchester City remain keen to keep the Ballon d'Or winner, despite growing transfer interest from Spain
For months, Real Madrid appeared to be the only realistic destination if Rodri decided to leave Manchester City. The Spanish giants had been consistently linked with the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder, whose contract is entering its final year, while City remained hopeful of convincing him to stay.
Now, the transfer story has taken an unexpected turn.
According to reports, Barcelona have suddenly entered the race for Rodri's signature, turning what looked like a straightforward pursuit by Real Madrid into a potential two-way battle between Spain's biggest clubs. The Catalan club's emergence has added fresh intrigue to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer, even though Barcelona sources have played down reports of an imminent move.
Why Have Barcelona Suddenly Entered the Picture?
Until recently, Real Madrid were widely viewed as the frontrunners if Rodri opted for a return to La Liga. The midfielder has previously admitted he would like to play in Spain again one day and famously remarked that "you can't turn down the best clubs in the world" when asked about Real Madrid.
However, negotiations involving Madrid have reportedly slowed, creating an opening that Barcelona are attempting to exploit. Reports from Spain suggest the Catalan giants have now contacted Rodri's camp and are prepared to present their own sporting project, transforming the race from a one-club pursuit into one of the most closely watched transfer battles of the window.
The timing is significant. Rodri is recovering from back surgery after captaining Spain to FIFA World Cup glory and winning the tournament's Golden Ball. While he is expected to miss the start of Manchester City's season, his long-term future remains unresolved as he approaches the final year of his contract.
What Are Rodri's Options?
Manchester City remain determined to retain one of the world's finest defensive midfielders and continue to believe he is central to their plans. Club officials are understood to value him highly and would demand a substantial transfer fee before considering any sale.
If Rodri chooses to leave, both Spanish giants can offer compelling reasons.
Real Madrid have tracked him for a long time and view him as the ideal player to strengthen their midfield under Jose Mourinho. Barcelona, meanwhile, can offer the chance to join the reigning La Liga champions alongside several Spain teammates, including Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Ferran Torres.
For City, losing Rodri would create an enormous void. Since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019, he has been the heartbeat of the club's midfield, playing a crucial role in multiple Premier League titles and Champions League success.
While players such as Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and club-record signing Elliot Anderson provide depth, replacing Rodri's influence would be an enormous challenge. City are also pursuing Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi as part of their long-term planning.
What once appeared to be a transfer saga revolving almost entirely around Real Madrid has now evolved into a far more complicated contest. Whether Rodri extends his stay at the Etihad, joins Los Blancos or is persuaded by Barcelona's late push, the Spain international now has one of the biggest decisions of his career to make.