Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Lamine Yamal Sets Up Blaugrana's Seventh Straight League Win

Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with Lamine Yamal, right, and Pedri during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with Lamine Yamal, right, and Pedri during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol in Barcelona. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort