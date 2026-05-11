Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Hansi Flick's Side Clinch Title Victory As Rashford, Torres Score
In an emotionally charged El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou on May 11, Monday, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to secure their 29th La Liga title with three matches to spare. Head coach Hansi Flick led the team from the dugout just hours after the passing of his father, witnessing a clinical performance that moved Barça 14 points clear of their rivals. The hosts dominated early, with Marcus Rashford curling a stunning 9th-minute free-kick into the top corner. Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a move sparked by a Dani Olmo flick. While Madrid’s Jude Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside and Tchouameni missed chances, they couldn't breach Barca's defense. The win marks Barcelona's second consecutive league trophy and leaves a troubled Madrid side facing a second straight trophy-less campaign.
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