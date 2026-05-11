Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Hansi Flick's Side Clinch Title Victory As Rashford, Torres Score

In an emotionally charged El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou on May 11, Monday, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to secure their 29th La Liga title with three matches to spare. Head coach Hansi Flick led the team from the dugout just hours after the passing of his father, witnessing a clinical performance that moved Barça 14 points clear of their rivals. The hosts dominated early, with Marcus Rashford curling a stunning 9th-minute free-kick into the top corner. Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a move sparked by a Dani Olmo flick. While Madrid’s Jude Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside and Tchouameni missed chances, they couldn't breach Barca's defense. The win marks Barcelona's second consecutive league trophy and leaves a troubled Madrid side facing a second straight trophy-less campaign.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-
Barcelona players lift the trophy after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Hansi Flick
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is lifted up by his players after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that makes them Spanish league champions in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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2/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-
Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that makes them Spanish league champions in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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3/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Joao Cancelo
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo celebrates after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that makes them Spanish league champions in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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4/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Alejandro Jose Hernandez
Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez shows a yellow card to Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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5/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz fights for the ball against Barcelona's Gerard Martin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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6/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo argues with Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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7/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with Barcelona players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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8/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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10/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fails to stop the opening goal from a free kick by Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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11/11
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spain Soccer El Clasico-Alvaro Arbeloa
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick give instructions to the players, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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