Weekly Horoscope For May 31–June 6, 2026: Financial Luck, Career Success And Growth For Gemini, Leo And Sagittarius

Weekly Horoscope (May 31, 2026 - June 6, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important planetary influences affecting career, finances, relationships, health, education, and emotional wellbeing for all zodiac signs. While some signs may experience career growth, financial opportunities, and academic success, others may need to stay cautious with investments, communication, and personal decisions. The week encourages patience, discipline, smart planning, and emotional balance to handle opportunities and challenges successfully.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Develop your mental fortitude if you want to live a life that is both rewarding and satisfying. You can try to maintain your health by doing yoga and working out, or you can read some nice literature. Because Rahu is located in the eleventh house, you will see bigger financial gains in the second half of this week than you would otherwise. As a consequence of this, you could be considering purchasing a new house or automobile. The members of your family will experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. Because Jupiter is currently in the third house, you might want to think about bringing some of your closest friends or old pals to your event this week.
Over the course of this time period, you will have an abundance of energy, which will motivate you to plan a party or event. However, before you take any action, you should be sure to discuss this matter with your family. It's not uncommon for things to not go according to your plans, and you'll likely find yourself falling into the same trap this week. Your inability to sustain your motivation is a direct result of the fact that every strategy and plan you devise appears to be hopeless. Over the course of this week, you might also be contemplating going on a vacation overseas for educational reasons. In a nutshell, this week is encouraging you to put in more effort, so put in the effort and keep moving forward so that you can bring glory to both yourself and your family.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 18
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, if you are battling with obesity, you will need to pay particular attention to your weight because Jupiter is in the second house. Keeping a regular yoga practice and avoiding overeating are both excellent choices. Even though Ketu's position in the fourth house may have been advantageous for your financial status at the beginning of this week, you may experience financial difficulties toward the conclusion of the week, which will cause you to feel distressed. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish. You will be able to reconnect with friends and family members whom you see only infrequently this week.
This period will prove to be very good for rekindling and enhancing relationships that have been established in the past. On the off chance that you have a crush on someone at work, it is recommended that you behave courteously whenever you are interacting with that person. There is a possibility that you might say something that could be detrimental to your relationship without intending to do so. Additionally, be sure that you do not take your conversations with them to the office. In order to fulfil their academic obligations, students who are away from home will most likely spend the week performing duties around the house, such as cleaning dishes and doing laundry, which may be a source of discomfort. Therefore, in order to get the most of your week, it is really important to plan it out.
Lucky Colour: Light Pink
Lucky Number: 24
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
For those who are concerned about their health, this week is going to be slightly better than usual. The beginning of the week will be quite favourable for you since Jupiter will be in the first house, and you will experience a sense of mental and physical well-being that is highly favourable. On the other hand, you should refrain from drinking alcohol during this period of celebration and partying because engaging in such behaviour may result in adverse health effects. Due to the fact that Ketu is located in the third house, this week is going to be pretty favourable from a financial standpoint. There is a good chance that this time period will present you with numerous options to make a profit and improve your financial status. As a result, make an effort to make use of these chances by employing appropriate strategies and planning. Therefore, if you find yourself confronted with unforeseen financial challenges in the future, you will be ready to deal with them.
This week, you will realise that your family members are not very pleased with you, regardless of the actions that you take. In light of this, rather than berating yourself for this, it would be more beneficial for you to allow your family some time and wait for the situation to improve. Those businesspeople who have been considering expanding their company for a considerable amount of time may be able to receive some encouraging news on this matter this week. This time will bring about an increase in your creativity, which will allow you to take some greater measures for your business, which will offer you both profit and progress. This is because the circumstances are creating that this time will bring about this type of increase. This week, there will be no disruptions to the educational experience of students who are born under your zodiac sign. It would appear that this time is particularly favourable for female students, particularly due to the fact that the transitory positions of a number of planets are going to bring about favourable outcomes in the lives of students throughout this period.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 14
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
During this week, the self-centred actions of a friend or coworker may cause you to lose your sense of calm and tranquillity. Even while you are behind the wheel, you can discover that you are unable to concentrate. As a result, it is strongly recommended that you exercise heightened caution during this week. Given that Rahu is currently located in the eighth house, you should refrain from making any investments that could potentially lead to the accumulation of wealth during this week. There is a possibility that the rewards you anticipate from your investment will not materialise. Moreover, there is a significant possibility that it will become trapped. In the course of cleaning their homes this week, a great number of people might come across a valuable item that they had previously misplaced. There will be an improvement in the atmosphere at home as a result of this rehabilitation, and you will also have the opportunity to laugh and joke with members of your family.
You will be able to alleviate some of the mental tension that you are experiencing during this time period by assisting younger members of your family with their academic pursuits. Additionally, your parents will feel proud of you. Because Ketu is located in the second house, there is a significant chance that businesspeople will have luck on their side this week, which will allow them to make substantial income from a variety of sources. When you have the assistance of a government department or an official from the government, you may find that you have a significant amount of success, particularly if you are conducting business that is related to other countries. You are going to have to put in a lot of effort throughout this period if you want to be successful in competitive examinations. There is a good chance that the results of your efforts will be favourable during this period. While some minor obstacles may arise in your path to higher education, your hard work will surely pay off, and you'll be able to find solutions to all these problems on your own.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 11
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
The health of those born under your zodiac sign will be in good shape this week because Jupiter is now located in the eleventh house. There won't be any significant issues that you have to deal with throughout this time period. Take advantage of this delightful moment and spend time with the people you care about while taking in the fresh air. This week, you will find that participating in a large group's financial activities will be an interesting experience for you. On the other hand, this can result in a big increase in your spending, which could lead to some complications in the future. Your witty personality will make you more well-liked among people who are attending social occasions.
You will be successful in gaining the attention of a large number of dignitaries as a result of this, which will result in an increase in public standing. Throughout the course of this week, you will be able to keep your optimism intact, which will enable you to confront the problem with confidence. While Saturn is in the ninth house, you will also have the opportunity to improve your abilities and experience throughout this time period, and you will be able to make the most of these opportunities. An online course is an option for students who do not have a significant amount of homework to complete this week. Consequently, this will not only give them a wonderful opportunity to improve their skills, but it will also bring about favourable outcomes in the years to come.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 19
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you should focus on activities that can help enhance your health because Jupiter is in the tenth house. In order to accomplish this, you will need to keep up a healthy diet and consume a lot of fruits and vegetables that are green and leafy. Ketu is currently located in the twelfth house, which indicates that you will experience favourable luck in your financial life this week. However, if you are going to make any investments at this time, you should first evaluate the realities before making any decisions. In the alternative, your money can become stuck. You may expect your family life to be filled with joy, tranquillity, and success throughout this week.
Therefore, you can consider organising a vacation for your family to a place of worship or to the residence of a relative. At your place of employment, a female coworker might take advantage of your naiveté. The chance exists that you might discuss your ideas or ambitions for your professional life with a lady, and that she might then discuss those things with another person, which could lead to complications for you. A lot of students may be disappointed this week because they won't be able to get the results they worked so hard for on their examinations. In a circumstance like this, you will need to find a way to calm yourself down by realising that life is a fight that consists of both victories and defeats. Acknowledge this, and then begin to exert yourself once more.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a result of Rahu's position in the fifth house, additional demands and expectations from those around you are likely to be placed on you during this week. They will put further pressure on you to fulfil their requirements. However, you must realise that you should not over-promise anyone and that you should endeavour to avoid stressing yourself out needlessly in order to satisfy the needs of other people. Because Saturn is currently located in the sixth house, you will be looking for a break from your hectic life, as well as the opportunity to travel and do some spending. Having said that, you must always proceed with extreme caution if you are spending any form of money.
Spending money could provide you with some stress relief, but you might come to regret it in the future. The amusing personality that you possess will make the environment at home more pleasant than it would normally be this week. In addition, it is possible that some of your members of the family or friends will come to spend the evening with you. Those who were born under this zodiac sign will not be able to make full use of their abilities in the workplace this week. It is possible that this will make it harder for them to advance in their careers. It is strongly recommended that you devote all of your attention and energy to your study this week if you are getting ready for a competitive examination. The fact that you are not paying attention to the tests that you are now taking could end up costing you in the long run.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 15
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, you might expect a flood of bad feelings brought on by Jupiter's location in the eighth house. People around you will be perplexed by this. Your health could worsen if you let your frustrations get the best of you, and keep your atmosphere upbeat. A journey is probably in your future this week. This will provide you a break from your hectic routine, but it could also be frustrating and exhausting. Your efforts will be rewarded when you make a substantial amount of money during your journey, and all this fatigue will go.
This week, you could want to invite some close relatives or old friends around for a get-together, since Saturn is in the fifth house. At this period, you may feel particularly energised, which may prompt you to plan a social gathering. Before you do anything, though, talk to your loved ones about this. You will be observed this week responding appropriately to your enemies' and adversaries' tricks and beating each one. So, while your rivals enjoy the fruits of their workplace dishonesty, you get to enjoy the fruits of your labour. So, stop stressing over your foes and concentrate entirely on your objectives. Several fortunate planets will be in your zodiac sign this week, so you can rest assured that your efforts will be rewarded with good grades. So, put in the time and effort and, if you need to, ask your teachers for support.
Lucky Colour: Deep Red
Lucky Number: 17
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
On account of Rahu's position in the third house, it is recommended that you should not place an excessive amount of concern on your health during this week. Doing so can make your condition much more severe. However, while you are keeping yourself occupied with other chores, you should contact a certified medical professional. You will likely experience substantial gains this week as a result of commissions, dividends, or royalties due to the placement of Saturn in the fourth house. You will find that a considerable number of you are willing to put money into any endeavour that has the potential to be both significant and profitable.
During the course of this week, you should refrain from giving unwarranted suspicion to members of your family and from making quick choices regarding their intentions. Because they may be under a lot of pressure, they require your compassion and trust. Because your ability for labour and creativity will be at its highest point at this time, you will need to concentrate on your work and the priorities you have set for yourself. Make the most of this potential opportunity to concentrate on your professional life. There is a possibility that students will find themselves sidetracked from their studies this week, with the primary cause being an event that involves their families. In such a scenario, anytime you find yourself with some spare time, rather than squandering it, you should travel to a discreet location and study.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 12
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
With Ketu in the ninth house this week, you might expect a flood of negative emotions to surface in your mind. Those in your immediate vicinity will find this quite puzzling. If you care about maintaining a healthy environment, you should avoid being frustrated in any way possible. This week, with Rahu in the second house, it's best to avoid making investments with the intention of holding onto them for a long time. The best choice is to spend time with friends, since this will let you unwind and also provide an opportunity to practise critical thinking. Before making any major changes to the ambience of your home, it's a good idea to ask your family's opinion.
On the flip side, a decision you made with the best interests of your family in mind can end up alienating them. Any decisions you make this week will have a significant impact on your career trajectory, so tread carefully and think carefully. Plus, it's better to go straight to the source than through an intermediary when communicating with senior staff or superiors. Only after that will you be able to perform to your maximum potential. Many children will be expected to perform very well in both their academics and their extracurricular activities this week. Your close friends and family will judge you not just on your grades but also on your involvement in extracurricular activities. So, you should do your best to be involved in everything and give it your all.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 26
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Over the course of this week, you should focus on activities that can help enhance your health. In order to accomplish this, you will need to consume a diet that is both healthy and nutritious, including fruits and green leafy vegetables. Because Saturn is located in the second house, you will need to be aware of the fact that your expenditures will continue to increase at a quick rate for as long as you have money in your possession. Therefore, in order to avoid running out of money, you will need to put any extra funds you have in a secure location from which it is simple to withdraw. Additionally, you have the option of presenting this money to your parents, as it will assist you in avoiding a great deal of financial struggle in the years to come.
This week, if you try to push your decisions on your family, you will only be doing harm to your own interests. Therefore, it is important to be patient in every circumstance and to make an effort to find a solution. As far as the career horoscope for your zodiac sign is concerned, this week will prove to be quite fortunate for those who are employed in their respective fields. As a result of the fact that, throughout this period, you will be able to approach each work with newfound vitality and energy. Students who are majoring in engineering, medicine, or law may have a particularly successful week. On the other hand, people who are studying management, biotechnology, and information technology will only be successful if they put in a little bit more effort every day.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 22
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You may feel anxious or unsettled this week due to a lack of inner calm. Instead of putting more pressure on yourself, seek inner serenity by being an active member of your faith and helping others as much as you can. In addition to raising your social status, this will also assist you in greatly reducing mental tension. Saturn is currently in the twelfth house, which means that people born under your sign could expect better-than-average financial luck this week. Although unanticipated costs could be a pain, you can lessen their impact by collecting funds from a variety of sources.
Embrace this fortunate moment since it will bring a new smile to your face. During this week, you'll meet new people who share your insatiable appetite for learning. In addition, a happy household atmosphere is expected to be created this week when a family member's marriage is planned, provided they are suitable. Be very cautious with any career-related decisions you make this week. Your career will flourish at this time, but it's normal to feel emotional when things are going well. This week, students might have trouble grasping some concepts or lessons. Because of your pride, you won't want to ask for assistance when you're in a jam like this. In order to get better outcomes, though, you need to consult your elders.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 25