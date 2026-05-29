US Escalates Economic Pressure On Iran With New Airline Restrictions

Bessent made the announcement on X, warning that "only a satisfactory outcome in negotiations will end the downward spiral," though he did not name the specific carriers targeted. Iran's flag carrier Iran Air has previously been designated by the US State Department, while Mahan Air has also been subject to sanctions. The move follows Wednesday's Treasury action sanctioning Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which Washington says is collecting fees from commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in violation of international law.