The Strokes End Coachella Set With Video Condemning US-Israeli Bombings In Iran and Gaza

American rock band The Strokes concluded their Coachella 2026 Weekend Two set with a visual montage calling out the CIA and US government. They made a strong political statement in the video that showed footage of universities in Iran and Gaza that the US and Israel have bombed and destroyed. The band ended with the track "OBLIVIUS," from their 2016 EP Future Present Past, which they performed for the first time in a decade Saturday night (April 18).