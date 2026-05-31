H Vinoth Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay, Says He Lacks ‘Courage’ To Reveal Truth

H Vinoth Jana Nayagan's remarks hinted at unresolved issues behind prolonged certification delays.
Vijay’s final film reportedly remains stuck with CBFC despite months of anticipation.
Jana Nayagan leak controversy led to nine arrests amid ongoing release uncertainty.
H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan comments have once again pushed Vijay’s long-delayed film into public discussion. The filmmaker, who directed what is being promoted as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film, recently reacted to questions about its stalled release and left audiences puzzled with a cryptic answer.
The film, starring Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has reportedly remained stuck in the certification process for over five months. While fans continue waiting for clarity, Vinoth’s latest statement has only deepened the mystery.
H Vinoth Jana Nayagan statement raises questions
During a promotional interaction for Parimala & Co on SS Music, Vinoth was asked about when audiences could expect Jana Nayagan to release. The question drew loud cheers from the crowd, but the filmmaker avoided giving a direct timeline.
His response suggested frustration and caution. According to Vinoth, it was stated that the matter was beyond his control and that he lacked the courage to reveal the truth. It was further implied that even if he spoke openly, others might hesitate to share it publicly.
The remark immediately sparked reactions online, with fans interpreting it as a hint at complications surrounding the film’s clearance.
Jana Nayagan CBFC delay and release confusion
The uncertainty surrounding Jana Nayagan has grown steadily over recent months. Earlier, ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District briefly listed release information, fuelling speculation that the film could arrive around Vijay’s birthday celebrations.
Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan Arumugam also maintained that no political considerations were involved and that the film could only be released after completing all legal certification procedures.
Originally planned for a Pongal release ahead of state elections, Jana Nayagan faced repeated setbacks after last-minute certification complications. The situation worsened when portions of the film leaked online in April, leading to nine reported arrests.
The film’s intended theatrical release had earlier been planned for January before the postponement.