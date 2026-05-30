KD: The Devil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhruva Sarja-Starrer Kannada Film

Kannada film KD: The Devil is set for digital debut this June.
Headlined by Dhruva Sarja, the action thriller arrived in cinemas on April 30.
Ahead of its release, Prem's directorial landed in controversy over suggestive lyrics in a song.
KD: The Devil OTT release: Prem’s Kannada film, which got embroiled in controversy over the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke), is heading to OTT for digital debut. The film starred Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeepa, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, among others. It hit the screens on April 30. The action thriller is set for digital debut more than a month after its theatrical release. Here are KD: The Devil OTT release details.
When and where to watch KD: The Devil online
KD: The Devil will be available to stream on Zee5 from June 5. The official Instagram handle of Zee5 Kannada shared a new trailer of the film, and captioned it, “Dust everywhere you step, blood everywhere you blow! The countdown to the Devil's entry begins. 'KD - The Devil' on Kannada ZEE5 from June 5th (sic).”
The trailer begins with a voiceover saying that a criminal named Kali was being escorted by security, and even the Prime Minister does not receive such lavish treatment. We then get a glimpse of Kaalidasa (Dhruva Sarja), aka KD, hinting that he is pulled deeper into the criminal world. The trailer ends with him fighting everyone who comes in his way.
Watch the trailer here.
KD: The Devil box office
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions, the film collected only Rs 24.19 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
It also starred V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.
About KD: The Devil song controversy
The song controversy sparked in March this year, when the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora and Sanjay, received online backlash over its sexually suggestive lyrics and provocative choreography. Nora claimed that she did not know the song’s meaning when she shot for it. Raqueeb, who penned the Hindi lyrics, said he only translated what Prem had written in Kannada.
After the criticism, the Hindi version of the song was removed from YouTube and other platforms.
Legal petitions and formal complaints were also filed. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Women's Commissions for Haryana and Karnataka also stepped in to look into the matter.