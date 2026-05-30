French Open Is A Furnace: Players, Fans Feel The Heat As Temperatures Rise At Roland Garros
Bags of ice and portable fans have become a regular sight at the French Open 2026, the year's second Grand Slam being played at Stade Roland Garros, Paris. On Day 6 of the clay court competition, Novak Djokovic, known for his resilience, relied on ice packs to keep himself cool and calm. The 24-time Major winner lost the third-round match to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in five grueling sets. Still, images of the Serbian legend submitting to the Paris heat were unmissable. And he was not alone. Earlier, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was reduced to a heap in his defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina. Like Djokovic, the Italian took a 2-0 lead and was one game away from winning the match (5-1 in the third). Evidently, elements have become the biggest challenge. Fans have also wilted in the high temperatures as an unprecedented heatwave grips western Europe, a result of the so-called "heat dome".
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