French Open Is A Furnace: Players, Fans Feel The Heat As Temperatures Rise At Roland Garros

Bags of ice and portable fans have become a regular sight at the French Open 2026, the year's second Grand Slam being played at Stade Roland Garros, Paris. On Day 6 of the clay court competition, Novak Djokovic, known for his resilience, relied on ice packs to keep himself cool and calm. The 24-time Major winner lost the third-round match to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in five grueling sets. Still, images of the Serbian legend submitting to the Paris heat were unmissable. And he was not alone. Earlier, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was reduced to a heap in his defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina. Like Djokovic, the Italian took a 2-0 lead and was one game away from winning the match (5-1 in the third). Evidently, elements have become the biggest challenge. Fans have also wilted in the high temperatures as an unprecedented heatwave grips western Europe, a result of the so-called "heat dome".

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French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools himself during a break of the third round men's singles tennis match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts as he feels unwell because of the heat during the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, as temperature rises up to 33 C (91 F). | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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2/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Karen Khachanov
Sweats fly off as Karen Khachanov of Russia returns to Arthur Gea of France during the first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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3/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Alex De Minaur
Alex De Minaur of Australia attends a break during the first round men's singles tennis match against Toby Samuel of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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4/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia covers by a towel during a break of the first round men's singles tennis match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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5/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Emma Navarro
Emma Navarro of the U.S. returns to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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6/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Jannik Sinner of Italy
Jannik Sinner of Italy cools himself with the water during a break at the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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7/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros
A visitor sits in a shade at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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8/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros
A woman cools herself with a portable fan during the first round men's singles tennis match between Alex De Minaur of Australia and Toby Samuel of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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9/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
A man cools himself with water from sprinklers at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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10/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
Visitors cool themselves with water from sprinklers during a hot day at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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11/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
A stadium worker sprays the court with water before the first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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12/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Ballboys and ballgirls
Ballboys and ballgirls cover themselves of the sun in a shade at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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13/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina casts a shadow as he serves to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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14/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
Visitors wait for a break to enter the first round men's singles tennis match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Clement Tabur of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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15/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Visitors watch as Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina serves to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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16/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, returns to Valentin Royer of France during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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17/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini of Italy serves to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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18/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
Spectators watch the second round men's singles tennis match between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Alexander Zverev of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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19/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros – Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy cools himself with the ice during the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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20/20
French Open Heat Wave Scorching Temperatures at Roland Garros –
Stadium workers spray the court with water during the first round women's singles tennis match between Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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