UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: Arsenal, PSG Footballers Start Training In Budapest Ahead Of Epic Clash

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest is set to be a monumental clash as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal prepare to take the pitch at the Puskás Aréna this Saturday, May 30, 2026. Defending champions PSG, aiming to join the elite ranks of teams to retain the title, have begun final training sessions to sharpen their tactical setup under Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, Arsenal, buoyed by their first Premier League title in 22 years, are training intensely, determined to capture their maiden European crown. With both sides finalizing their squads and game plans, the atmosphere in Hungary is electric as the world awaits this high-stakes showdown.

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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Puskas Arena
Generel view of the Puskas Arena a day ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos
Players of Arsenal train a day ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training
PSG players relax during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training
PSG's Ousmane Dembele gestures with his teammate Fabian Ruiz during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia attempts a shot at goal during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze kicks the ball during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos- Luis Enrique
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique, right, and Vitinha play with a ball during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice kicks a ball during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final venue
Red and white flags are laid on seats for Arsenal fans, at the stadium, ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos- Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, is carried by teammate Cristhian Mosquera during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Matvey Safonov
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saves during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice warms up during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final training photos-
Players of Arsenal sign autographs after a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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