Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Samarth Singh, Ex-Judge Mother Giribala to 5-Day CBI Custody

On Friday, the CBI secured five days of custody for Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma death case.
The investigation, which gained momentum after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe on May 23, 2026, focuses heavily on the gruelling environment Twisha allegedly endured.
For Twisha’s grieving family, the wheels of justice are turning with an agonizing, heavy friction.
Behind the imposing façade of Bhopal’s legal circles, a harrowing domestic tragedy has transformed into a high-profile criminal investigation, stripping away the veneer of societal prestige to reveal a grim reality. On Friday, the CBI secured five days of custody for Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh—a woman who once sat on the bench as a retired district judge, delivering verdicts on the lives of others, but who now faces intense interrogation over the death of her own daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. For a family accustomed to the quiet dignity of legal chambers, the transition to the stark reality of CBI custody until June 2 marks a stunning fall from grace.
At its core, this is not just a case file of judicial procedures or bureaucratic handovers; it is the unravelling of a young woman's life. The investigation, which gained momentum after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe on May 23, 2026, focuses heavily on the gruelling environment Twisha allegedly endured. Strangers now walk through the house of her in-laws, where CBI officers recently spent six hours questioning Giribala Singh and meticulously reconstructing the crime scene. The contrast is jarring: a home that should have been a sanctuary of safety instead became a taped-off perimeter where investigators attempt to piece together the final, desperate hours of a life cut short by systemic dowry harassment.
For Twisha’s grieving family, the wheels of justice are turning with an agonizing, heavy friction. It took twelve long days after her passing, filled with administrative delays and the painful necessity of a second autopsy conducted by a specialized team from AIIMS Delhi, just for her loved ones to bid her a final, tearful farewell. As the CBI prepares to grill the mother-son duo to verify their conflicting claims, the public is left to grapple with a haunting truth: that even within the households of those sworn to uphold the law, the ancient, destructive shadows of greed and domestic cruelty can still find a place to hide.
As the CBI delves deeper into the conflicting accounts over the next five days, the case of Twisha Sharma transcends the boundaries of a localized legal battle, transforming into a mirror reflecting a deeply entrenched societal crisis. It serves as a grim reminder that higher education, financial security, and even a lifetime spent within the halls of justice offer no absolute immunity against the archaic venom of domestic cruelty. For Twisha’s family, no amount of forensic recreation or judicial custody can fill the sudden, echoing void left by her absence. For the rest of the nation, it stands as a sobering warning that until the underlying culture of entitlement and greed is thoroughly dismantled, the safety of many young women will remain fragile—even behind the most respectable of doors.