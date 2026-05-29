Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Samarth Singh, Ex-Judge Mother Giribala to 5-Day CBI Custody

As the CBI delves deeper into the conflicting accounts over the next five days, the case of Twisha Sharma transcends the boundaries of a localized legal battle, transforming into a mirror reflecting a deeply entrenched societal crisis. It serves as a grim reminder that higher education, financial security, and even a lifetime spent within the halls of justice offer no absolute immunity against the archaic venom of domestic cruelty. For Twisha’s family, no amount of forensic recreation or judicial custody can fill the sudden, echoing void left by her absence. For the rest of the nation, it stands as a sobering warning that until the underlying culture of entitlement and greed is thoroughly dismantled, the safety of many young women will remain fragile—even behind the most respectable of doors.