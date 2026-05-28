MP High Court Cancels Bail of Retired Judge Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma Death Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to retired judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.
The court noted ante-mortem injuries on Twisha’s body and questioned the lower court’s handling of the bail plea.
The CBI, which has taken over the investigation, said custodial interrogation of Giribala Singh may be required.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to retired district judge Giribala Singh in the dowry harassment and death case of former actor-model Twisha Sharma.
A single bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra quashed the May 15 anticipatory bail order issued by a Bhopal sessions court after hearing petitions filed by Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma and the Madhya Pradesh government.
The anticipatory bail had been granted to Giribala Singh just hours after an FIR was registered against her and her son Samarth Singh.
High Court Flags Injuries Found on Twisha’s Body
In its observations, the High Court noted that multiple injuries found on Twisha’s body were not linked to efforts to remove her body from the ligature or transport her to hospital.
The court observed that one of the head injuries was ante-mortem, meaning it was inflicted before death.
“As per the postmortem report, the death was due to antemortem hanging by ligature, but from the postmortem, it is also clear that six other injuries were found in the body of the deceased,” the court said.
The bench further noted that the trial court failed to properly consider allegations made by the victim’s family before granting anticipatory bail.
State Govt, CBI Opposed Bail
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, argued that the manner in which anticipatory bail was granted raised serious concerns.
He told the court that Giribala Singh had allegedly held press conferences after securing bail and made public allegations against the deceased while not cooperating with investigators.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently took over the investigation from the Bhopal Police SIT, also sought cancellation of the bail order.
CBI counsel Suyash Mohan Guru argued that custodial interrogation of Giribala Singh may be necessary given the seriousness of the allegations and the early stage of investigation.
CBI Raises Questions Over Post-Mortem Process
The CBI also alleged in court that Giribala Singh’s sister, private doctor Rajbala Singh Bhadoriya, along with another doctor, was present inside the post-mortem room during the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.
The agency further claimed that the accused had failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding some of the injuries found on Twisha’s body.
Samarth Singh Already in CBI Custody
Earlier this week, a local Bhopal court transferred the custody of Samarth Singh, arrested by Bhopal Police on May 22, to the CBI.
A CBI team also took him to the residence where Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12 for inspection of the crime scene.
The case has drawn nationwide attention due to allegations of dowry harassment, claims of institutional influence and questions surrounding the initial investigation and post-mortem process.