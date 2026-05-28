Protesters Attack ED Officials’ Vehicle Outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s House in Thiruvananthapuram After Raids

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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ED officials’ vehicle was attacked outside former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Thiruvananthapuram residence after raids linked to the CMRL pay-off case, as suspected CPI(M) workers hurled stones, shattered windows and turned a tense protest into a violent political flashpoint.

ED Raids
ED officials’ vehicle was attacked outside former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Thiruvananthapuram residence after raids linked to the CMRL pay-off case Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • What began as a quiet, high-stakes bureaucratic operation suddenly fractured into a scene of raw political rage.

  • The moment the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials stepped out of the rented residence of Kerala’s Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, the fragile calm shattered.

  • Across Kerala, the news of the ED targeting Vijayan’s residences—linked to the high-profile CMRL pay-off case—has struck a raw nerve.

The air in Thiruvananthapuram’s upscale neighbourhood had been thick with tension all Wednesday, but by mid-afternoon, it turned outright volatile. What began as a quiet, high-stakes bureaucratic operation suddenly fractured into a scene of raw political rage. The moment the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials stepped out of the rented residence of Kerala’s Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, the fragile calm shattered. For hours, investigators had been inside conducting intensive raids; outside, a storm was brewing.

As the officials made their way to their vehicle, intending to leave the premises, they were met not just by a crowd, but by a wall of fierce resistance. Suspected workers from the CPI(M) had already encircled the area, their chants echoing through the capital's streets. In a matter of seconds, the peaceful demonstration dissolved. The crowd surged forward, blocking the path of the departing vehicle. Chaos erupted as stones flew through the air, striking the bodywork and shattering the windows of the officials' car, turning a routine legal exit into a frantic escape.

This wasn't just a clash over a legal procedure; it was an eruption of deep-seated political anxiety. Across Kerala, the news of the ED targeting Vijayan’s residences—linked to the high-profile CMRL pay-off case—has struck a raw nerve. For the party faithful, the raids feel less like an impartial investigation and more like a targeted political assault on their veteran leader, sparking retaliatory protests in multiple districts. While the leadership promises to fight the battle "politically and legally," the shattered glass on a Thiruvananthapuram street serves as a stark reminder of how quickly political legalities can translate into volatile, human anger on the ground.

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