Protesters Attack ED Officials’ Vehicle Outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s House in Thiruvananthapuram After Raids

As the officials made their way to their vehicle, intending to leave the premises, they were met not just by a crowd, but by a wall of fierce resistance. Suspected workers from the CPI(M) had already encircled the area, their chants echoing through the capital's streets. In a matter of seconds, the peaceful demonstration dissolved. The crowd surged forward, blocking the path of the departing vehicle. Chaos erupted as stones flew through the air, striking the bodywork and shattering the windows of the officials' car, turning a routine legal exit into a frantic escape.